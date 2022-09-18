GTA 6 fans concerned for game following major Rockstar leak

GTA 6 fans were blindsided after large portions of the game appeared online in arguably the most significant leak in gaming history.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated video game of the last decade.

While developer Rockstar Games have been taking their time with the sixth main installment in the series, they ran the risk of leaks hitting the net revealing the game’s gameplay, settings, and characters like every other gaming company.

Now, that nightmare for the devs has become a reality as tons of footage of the game has circulated the internet, leaving GTA fans both shocked and worried for the future of the game.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 footage has appeared all over the internet.

After the GTA 6 leaked videos began popping up around the internet like wildfire, reactions to the monumental news came with it.

Gaming insider Jason Schreier verified the legitimacy of the leaked footage and called it “one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games.”

Popular YouTuber TheActMan was most angry at the leak for the fallout it will have on he GTA YouTube community.

He said, “YouTubers that have been making GTA 6 Clickbait videos for the last decade are about to make YouTube a hellhole.”

Other GTA fans were worried the footage doesn’t look like a “real” Grand Theft Auto game. One user said, “This literally looks like an off-brand of Watch Dogs 2, ain’t no way this is real. Even for early alpha footage, this looks bad.”

However, that is exactly what the leaks are – an alpha test very early in development. It’s very hard to say whether the gameplay leaks are “good” or not considering the final product won’t be here for many years down the line.

Another social media user responded to the claim the game looks bad and noted, “This is pretty far along for an alpha. Typically with an alpha build, the game wouldn’t already be this complex with voiced lines, animations for removing cash from the register, etc.”

As with anything GTA 6-related, there is going to be back and further from fans of the series arguing over every little thing that came from the leaks.