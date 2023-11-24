GTA 6 fans are literally quitting smoking to survive for the release

GTA 6 fans are so hyped for the release of Rockstar Games’ long-awaited title that they’re quitting smoking to ensure they’re around to see it.

For the longest time, Rockstar Games and their publisher, Take-Two, had been ultra silent about GTA 6. They wouldn’t engage in rumor, speculation, or give in to fans’ calls for any small spec or information.

However, that has now changed. Rockstar have confirmed that, at long last, fans will get their first official glimpse – not just leaked videos – of the next Grand Theft Auto game in early December as they release the first trailer.

That trailer is likely to give us an indication as to when the game releases too, as we still don’t have a confirmed release date. So, some fans are taking it upon themselves to change their lives so they’re still around it.

GTA fans are quitting smoking just for GTA 6

Yes, that’s right, even though we’ve already waited 10 years for a new GTA game, that wait is going to drag a little longer. So, some longtime fans are quitting smoking to make sure they see the game’s release.

“I am so hyped for GTA 6, the thought of being in hospital or on heavy medication as a result of cigarettes has got me to quit cold turkey,” said one fan.

That prompted others to share similar stories. “I’ve had similar thoughts. A lot can change in the year or so GTA 6 will take to release. may we all be in good health to see it through!” said one. “Rockstar has given people the will to live,” another fan chimed in. “Been thinking about quitting too, thanks bro!” added another.

Some fans were just blown away by how a game – which isn’t even close to being out yet – could prompt such big life changes.

“It’s actually amazing that this game got so much hype it can make people quit smoking because no one wants to miss out on this game haha,” another said.