4 franchises we want rebooted on PlayStation 5

With June 11’s PS5 reveal in the books and several major games announced, there’s still plenty of dormant franchises ripe for rebooting on the new Sony console.

Considering how successful reboots have been for franchises such as Tomb Raider and, most recently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, developers definitely have good reasons to consider breathing some life into forgotten IPs.

Here’s our list for four franchises in dire need of a reboot on the PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

Twisted Metal

With the last major games in this chaotic car combat series released in 2012, Twisted Metal is a gem that deserves a makeover on a next-gen console.

A reimagining of Twisted Metal for a new generation with a major overhaul to its gameplay while maintaining the IP’s ruthlessness could be just what the doctor ordered – especially if the insanity dial is on an 11.

Advertisement

PaRappa the Rapper

This PlayStation classic is considered to be one of the first rhythm games ever created, and hasn’t seen a mainline entry in the series since its direct sequel on the PS2 in 2001.

Read More: Resident Evil 8 Village coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

Given how cute games with catchy songs such as Bugsnax are releasing on PS5, a new PaRappa title could be prime in an age where edibles are more accessible and acceptable than ever before.

The last time players got a chance to play as PaRappa was back on the fighting game PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, speaking of which…

Advertisement

PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

This Super Smash Bros clone originally appeared on the PS3 and PSVita, though was met with mixed reviews.

Since then, the game has been in limbo, which is just a sad state for a celebration of Sony’s success in the video game industry.

With all the new IPs added since the game’s release such as Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us, there could be plenty of new fighter options. Ideally, however, the developers should just completely match Smash’s percentage-based combat system and provide players with the netcode gamers deserve – something Nintendo hasn’t been able to.

Advertisement

Max Payne

Rockstar announced that Grand Theft Auto V would be making its way to PS5 with an enhanced version, but it seems like the bullet time noir spectacle of Max Payne has been put on the backburner once more.

With no games in the series since Max Payne 3 back on the Xbox 360 and PS3, a return to form for the stylish shooter on next-gen graphics would be a welcome addition.

Did we leave anything out? What series do you want to see? Hit us up over on Twitter at @Dexerto.