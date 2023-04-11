Fresh GTA 6 ‘leaks’ have fans convinced but are they real?

A wave of new GTA 6 ‘leaks’ have hit the internet, however, you shouldn’t get excited by them as they’re pretty easily debunked.

While Rockstar Games haven’t yet officially announced a GTA 6 release date, that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited about the next installment of the iconic franchise.

That hype was only intensified back in September when, out of the blue, around 70 videos of gameplay tests for Grand Theft Auto 6 were leaked online. Rockstar and their publishers Take-Two noted that the team had been affected by the leaks, but they wouldn’t alter their plans for release.

Many of these videos have been scrubbed off the internet as DMCA takedowns have routinely been issued. However, they’ve also led to a crop of new ‘leaks’ that have got players intrigued.

New GTA 6 ‘leaks’ have spread but they’re not real

There are a handful of these ‘leaks’ doing the rounds online, with many of them claiming to show new parts of the game. However, they’re just not real.

One of the supposed ‘leaks’ shows the female character walking down a populated street in a Downtown district. The text on-screen is in Vice City style, however, the whole thing is debunked when you look closer at one of the buses on her right-hand side.

The bus says it is going to the San Francisco Financial District which, one, is a real place so wouldn’t be in GTA, and, two, is some 3,000 miles away from Florida on a completely opposite coast.

Another, which has been bundled into the same clip, looks like a pretty routine animation test. The text onscreen matches up with the previous leaks, apart from the box in the top right-hand corner. That didn’t appear in the actual leaks and is just placed there to try and be convincing.

As YouTuber MrBossFTW points out, these newer clips are simply just concepts cooked up by players based on the leaks we’ve already seen.

Each of them has a little something that debunks them, you just have to keep an eye out and don’t get fooled by them – even if the hype for GTA 6 is at a fever pitch.