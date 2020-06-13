Clever GTA Online trick completely avoids VIP Work cooldowns

Grand Theft Auto Online players have uncovered a clever trick that allows you to bypass the cooldown for VIP Work and pretty much jump into another job.

GTA Online is full of different ways for players to rack up money and live extravagant virtual lifestyles. There are stores to steal from, races to win, and businesses to run – with the latter being one of the best ways to make money fast while playing.

These businesses require you to be a CEO, or a VIP, which you can only do by running one for yourself. Becoming a CEO or VIP means that you can start jobs and make money while the business runs passively in the background. Though, the cooldown between certain jobs can be annoying.

How to get no cooldown on GTA Online's VIP Work

That’s why players have found a way to get around the cooldown and jump back into VIP Work pretty quickly. However, it will require you to have the ability to become a CEO and also the president of a Motorcycle Club – which can be costly to start up in itself.

The method comes from Reddit user eliasthepro2005, who notes that if you start a VIP Work job as a CEO, finish it, and then become an MC President, the cooldown will quicker tick to its end – and you can job between missions.

Register as a CEO Start the VIP Work job that you want to have no cooldown on Complete the job, retire as a CEO, and then register as an MC President Start an MC Contract (These are found on the wall of the MC Club prep room) Complete the contract, disband the MC and re-register as a CEO You should have the mission you want to play again without a cooldown

The Redditor notes that this method might not work with the special CEO vehicles and definitely doesn’t work with the client jobs you can start from inside of the Terrorbyte.

However, it is still a way to bypass the five-minute countdown on jobs like Headhunter and Sightseer – so you can quickly rack up the cash. Though, Rockstar might address the method in the future if it is deemed an exploit like the casino chip glitch.