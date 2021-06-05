Bizarre rumor sparks calls to feature Addison Rae in GTA 6 - Dexerto

Some of Addison Rae’s fan’s think the TikToker-turned-pop star would be perfect choice as a cover girl for GTA 6, and they might be right, but not exactly for the reasons they think.

Rae started posting on TikTok in 2019 and since then she’s rocketed to fame with billions of views, a hit single, and even an upcoming movie role. But some of her fans on Twitter think she should break into video games next.

That’s right, not content with her conquest of social media, a few stans have started calling for her inclusion on Rockstar’s (hopefully) upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Heard some rumours that @whoisaddison will be coming on the cover of next GTA. This girl on cover already looks like her though — Afrasyab (@AfrasyabTareen) June 4, 2021

So, is there any kind of official confirmation from Rockstar or Addison herself on the matter? Nope, none whatsoever from either party. Which isn’t surprising, considering how tight-lipped Rockstar’s been about anything related to GTA 6.

All it seems to be at this point is some fans calling for their fav influencer to be included in their favorite video game series, but they might want to be careful what they wish for.

That’s because Rockstar loves to lampoon all types of celebrities in their games. Just one example, back when GTA 5 first came out, actress Lindsay Lohan actually sued Rockstar because she claimed they used her likeness in the game without consent.

Thanks in part to devs making their characters just generic enough to avoid representing or making fun of one person in particular, Lohan lost the lawsuit. But, if 5’s mocking of certain flavors of celebrity is going to continue, it’s very likely stars like Rae who rose to fame through TikTok could find themselves in the crosshairs.

Just think about it for a moment — GTA 5 came out in 2013, and it’s fair to say social media, streaming, and online fame in general has gotten so massive since, it makes that game’s jokes on the subject seem tame in comparison.

Who’s to say GTA 6 won’t have a side mission where you have to livestream something, or interact with a famous streamer or social media star? There’s no doubt they certainly provide plenty of drama and headlines to draw inspiration from. One thing’s for sure, we’ll just have to wait and find out.