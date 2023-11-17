GTA Online winter update 2023: New vehicle, start date, rewards & more

GTA Online’s winter update for 2023 is just around the corner, and it’s already been confirmed that we’ll have a new car. So, here’s everything we know about it.

There is plenty of excitement around the Grand Theft Auto community with regards to December, as Rockstar Games have confirmed that the first GTA 6 trailer will drop in the early part of the month.

However, it’s always a good time for GTA Online fans too. The holiday season always brings about a big update to the game, but this year might look a little different. With plenty of the focus on GTA 6, it’s unlikely that we get a new heist, but there will be plenty to get stuck into.

So, here’s everything we know about the 2023 winter update for GTA Online and what it should entail.

Rockstar have stated that a winter update is in the works, but, understandably, their focus is probably a little more shifted towards GTA 6 at this point.

In terms of when it could start, Rockstar have left a bit of a hint in the newest round of GTA+ rewards. The current benefits for those rewards end on Monday, December 11.

While GTA Online is regularly updated on a Thursday, these more major updates typically come on a Tuesday. So, we can assume that the update will be released on December 12.

What is coming in GTA Online’s winter update (2023)?

As for what they’ll be releasing during the update, well, we know that there will be at least one new car – the Turismo Omaggio.

The hypercar, which is styled on the Ferrari F8 Tributo, was confirmed to be coming in the winter update after players completed the recent Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge. There will also be a special livery for that new car when it’s released.

As for what else there’ll be, well, there should be some new missions and random encounters added. Players will also receive gifts too. In previous years, clothes have been handed out as daily log-in rewards, as well as free ammunition and snacks. So, expect that to continue.

Rockstar Games Rockstar have us a first look at the Turismo Omaggio.

Of course, Los Santos and Sandy Shores will also be doused in a bit of snow too, which is always fun – especially when the supercars go skidding around.

Once we know more, we’ll update this article. So, keep checking back for more over the next few weeks.