5 things GTA Remastered Trilogy needs to be more than a nostalgia trip

Rockstar Games have officially unveiled the GTA Trilogy remasters and while the idea of revisiting them is enticing, it will need some meaningful improvements to be more than just a nostalgia trip.

The time to relive those memories of blasting REO Speedwagon through the streets of Vice City has almost arrived. While the classic trio of GTA games has seen slight improvements before, Rockstar Games are seemingly offering fans a refined experience for both current and last-gen consoles.

To truly get fans onside while cries for GTA 6 grow intensely, Rockstar will need to deliver something worth shelling out for.

Here are 5 things that the GTA remastered trilogy could do with including.

5. Restore the iconic soundtracks

So many experiences within these games are linked to the meticulously constructed soundtracks. Whether it is taking in the sunset with Go West’s “Call Me” in Vice City or Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” blasting over a game of pool in San Andreas, there is a radio station for every player begging to be enjoyed.

While later games have tried to replicate the same success as their predecessors, it is the original trio that stands for offering players some of the best playlists ever put together in gaming history.

Getting all the licenses may prove a lofty task for Rockstar, but to be a true remaster, you need all the iconic tracks.

4. Potential for a free upgrade

It is highly likely that the updated collection will be over the $40 mark, however, we would love to be proven wrong. Rockstar Games have noted that the current versions of the trilogy will be removed from all digital storefronts ahead of the Definitive Edition release too.

With that in mind, is it possible that players who already own the classic games could be due for a free upgrade? This is more than likely wishful thinking, but if Rockstar is truly intent on thanking fans for over two decades of support, this would be a fine way to pay tribute to their loyal fanbase.

3. Improved performance

Since the PS2 era, it is obvious just how many improvements to hardware there have been for consoles. Rockstar Games have an incredible chance here to showcase the original games in a stunning new light. The Definitive Edition will apparently retain the “classic look and feel of the originals” while offering “graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements.”

To portray these games in the same aesthetic as the HD era might be a slight to the cartoonish charm of the classic games, but with the right direction, they could wind up as something special.



2. Dedicated remasters, not upgrade mobile ports

As aforementioned, the much-loved era of GTA games has seen ports to mobile devices and to last-gen consoles with slight visual/performance improvements. However, for all intents and purposes, they are mostly nothing more than one-to-one ports of their PS2 counterparts.

If Rockstar Games are going to be charging full price for their updated editions, they’ll have to prove they’re more than just a few meager improvements.



1. Open up the possibility for more remasters

If the trilogy remasters are a success, this could open up the doors for other revered titles to get the remaster treatment. While titles such as the first two Max Payne games are trickier due to Remedy developing them, fans could see smash hits like Bully (Canis Canem Edit) or Red Dead Redemption arrive with some next-gen polish.

While Rockstar hasn’t offered a release date for the Definitive Edition at the time of writing, if successful, it might not be long before we ride the plains of the old west with John Marston once gain.