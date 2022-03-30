Raiden Shogun & Kokomi rerun banner becomes biggest in Genshin Impact history

Raiden Shogun and Kokomi have combined forces to break Genshin Impact records, with the dual banner in Version 2.5 becoming the biggest in the game’s history. It overtook the original Inazuma Archon banner just hours before Kamisato Ayato’s release.

Every three weeks, Genshin Impact players wait with their horde of Primogems, waiting to see whether rolling for the upcoming banners are worth it. Sometimes it’s a new, untested character, or a fan favorite missed on the first time around.

However, the stars have aligned in HoYoverse’s latest drop, with the dual Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi banner breaking Genshin Impact records in terms of popularity.

The two Inazuman characters paired up gave the developers their highest-grossing banner yet, according to Genshinlab.

Stats from China’s iOS market show the Shogun and Kokomi rerun made $33,560,259 USD to March 29. This pipped Raiden Shogun’s launch banner back in September 2021, which barely crept over $33 million USD.

While Shogun’s original banner is still the biggest solo drop, beating out Venti on the game’s launch by $2.5 million, the dual banners are seemingly here to stay.

It was a perfect storm for HoYoverse with Shogun and Kokomi’s return. Both characters have gained massive popularity in the community, both for their looks and also insane in-game power.

While Kokomi was once memed for being weak, she’s now considered the best healer in the game ⁠— all while dishing out plenty of damage with Ocean-Hued Clam. Raiden Shogun needs no introduction for their power, having been abundantly clear since launch.

Now with the newly-released Kamisato Ayato and Venti (now on his second rerun) up for grabs to start Version 2.6, all eyes will be on whether the male pairing can topple the queens of Genshin.