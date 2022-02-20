Genshin Impact player shares genius idea to make Artifact grinding easier

A Genshin Impact player went viral after sharing their incredible idea to overhaul Artifact grinding. Fans love it so much that they want HoYoverse to implement it.

As any hardcore Genshin Impact player can attest to, there is nothing worse than grinding a dungeon for hours only to get the perfect Artifact set that is ruined by its stats.

A fan of the gacha title went viral online after sharing their genius idea to revamp the RPG mechanic. The clever concept would make searching for Artifacts much easier.

Viral concept fixes Genshin Impact’s Artifact system

In Genshin Impact, players can acquire Artifact sets to boost their character’s stats. The coveted items are given out in Domains. The only problem is, you may only need one out of the five types. This can result in countless hours of grinding and not even receiving the specific Artifact you need.

A player addressed this problem in a concept that they posted to the r/GenshinImpact forum in a thread titled “Reducing the pain of artifact farming.” The social media post quickly viral after cleverly solving the frustrating mechanic.

In the concept, players would be able to select which specific Artifact slot they are looking for before entering a Domain. Domains would also now split their double Artifact sets up to be featured on different days – that way you aren’t getting a set at random you don’t actually want.

The concept immediately struck a chord with the Genshin Impact community who praised the idea. “I’d love this. MiHoyo would never do it,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “I hope this gets implemented someday because right now getting good artifacts for your character is more difficult than getting the characters themselves.”

One user exclaimed, “I don’t get why MiHoYo doesn’t make the artifact farming system better, it’s not like they’re going to have a massive downfall in sales if they made it better.”

While many players seemed to love the concept, many pointed out that it was very unlikely that HoYoverse would ever make such a change given it’s a major element of keeping users playing the game daily.

Likelihood aside, the viral social media post had sparked a discussion about whether the current Artifact system was too punishing and unrewarding.