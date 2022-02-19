Genshin Impact fans furious over Streamer Recruitment Event rewards

The Genshin Impact community is outraged after HoYoverse revealed the rewards being given out during the Streamer Recruitment Event.

HoYoverse is kicking off the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” update with the Streamer Recruitment Event on Twitch.

However, the returning campaign has sparked backlash from both fans and streamers who argue that the Primogems being awarded are not enough for the amount of work required.

Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment Event draws backlash

On Februrary 18, HoYoverse announced the details for their annual Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment Event. The Chinese developer revealed the campaign’s 2022 tier rewards in an official blog post.

Players quickly became outraged when the event details explained that only 500 Primogems would be given out to Twitch channels who manage to stream a total of 15 hours.

Fans such as YouTuber ‘Undiscovery Ch’ criticized HoYoverse for the small reward size in comparison to the amount of playtime needed. “Something Is WRONG With This New Genshin EVENT FREEMOGEMS REWARDS,” their latest upload was titled.

The community took to social media sites to voice their disappointment. “Hoyoverse: Sacrifice your mental health for 15 hours and get 3 wish pulls. Sounds like a deal?” one fan sarcastically wrote. Another player exclaimed, “What on earth does the HoYoverse marketing team think they’re doing…not paying people for working for them.”

Other fans of the Gacha game pointed out that 500 Primogems can be obtained easily, such as one comment that read, “15 hours in literally a month. You can literally spend 1 hour streaming doing daily comission farming and get 500 primogems.”

Smaller streamers were also critical of the event as the campaign stated it would focus on the channel “with the most views” if the reward quota was exceeded. Critics argued that the rule would favor big content creators with an already established audience.

“To my fellow small streamers, just wanna point this out: “If the number of eligible streamers exceeds the reward quota, the streamers with the highest number of views will be awarded first.” So, uh, tough luck,” someone wrote.

To my fellow small streamers, just wanna point this out: "If the number of eligible streamers exceeds the reward quota, the streamers with the highest number of views will be awarded first." So, uh, tough luck, haha pic.twitter.com/BCyoPuGfRM — project:SHAY (@_projectShay) February 18, 2022

At the time of writing, HoYoverse has yet to respond to the backlash. Only time will tell whether the developer will make changes to the campaign or keep pressing forward with it.

Registration for the Streamer Recruitment event runs from February 17 – February 21 and officially comes to a close on March 17, 2022.