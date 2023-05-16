Genshin Impact player designs Ruin Guard built from Legos

A Genshin Impact player has designed a Lego version of a Ruin Guard – a common enemy in the popular mobile game.

Genshin Impact has introduced many opponents since the gacha title’s inception in 2020. One of the first Elite Enemies players meet is a Ruin Guard. Ruin Guards are part of the Humanoid Ruin Machine group and the Automatons family.

Inspired by the Ruin Guard, one Genshin Impact user used their creativity to craft a Lego Ruin Guard. The talented artist even attached the instructions for those interested in completing the project.

Genshin Impact player creates Lego version of the in-game enemy

HoYoverse

Reddit user GhostTuppence posted his crafty creation on the Genshin Impact subreddit. The OP attached multiple images of their Lego Ruin Guard. The pictures also featured a Lego mini-figure of 5-star Anemo user Scaramouche that GhostTuppence previously made.

Following inquiries about the Lego Ruin Guard, the Genshin player included a step-by-step guide on how to craft the enemy. The Ruin Guard – also known as Mr. Cyclops – can spin in circles like the in-game enemies.

In the comment section, Genshin fans praised the Lego set and suggested ways to improve it.

“Pitch your idea to Lego, although I think it would be nicer if it were darker in coloration,” Cosmin-Ruski wrote. “It looks really nice, if you build any more, please do post them here.”

GhostTuppence responded, “Problem is, if I did make it darker, it would be unbelievably fragile since dark brown pieces are known to snap and break easy. A lot of the dark brown on this guy is already breaking.”

“It really makes me wonder how there hasn’t been a Lego Genshin set, I know enthusiasts would love a jade chamber set or even the cathedral,” Fefofa remarked.

In addition to the Ruin Guard, another Genshin user designed a Lego set modeled after the Liyue region. Check out our article for more information about the incredible design.