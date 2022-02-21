Genshin Impact fans think HoYoverse has ditched double banners over poor sales

Some Genshin Impact fans believe that HoYoverse will stop doing double banners in the future due to the poor sales of Shenhe.

During the 2.4 update, Genshin Impact players were able to choose between new 5-star character Shenhe and a rerun banner of Xiao running at the same time.

While double rerun banners will continue, some fans believe that HoYoverse will drop the mechanic when introducing new heroes in the future after the solo release of Yae Miko in February.

HoYoverse stopping double banners in Genshin Impact?

Popular Genshin YouTuber ‘Undiscovery Ch‘ covered the topic in their latest upload titled “GOODBYE!!! Double Double Banner, HOYOVERSE Decided To Remove This Feature From Genshin.”

In the video, the fan explained, “In Genshin 2.4 we got a double banner for Phase 1 and another double banner for Phase 2. The first phase was Shenhe and Xiao and the second phase was Zhongli and Ganyu. But from the start of version 2.5, HoYoverse won’t use that format again.”

The clip then theorized that the decision would be made after Shenhe’s sales numbers. “Now you will only get one banner for the new character and two banners for the rerun,” they said. “This is probably because Shenhe didn’t get enough spotlight, and also many characters couldn’t Wish due to too many banners.”

According to the YouTuber, Shenhe and Xiao made $16 million combined which was substantially lower than a handful of other banners which focused on solo debuts. Undiscovery Ch also stated that they believed that Kamisato Ayato would get his own banner similar to Yae Miko when the 2.6 update launches.

Genshin Impact players discussed the topic with many cheering on the possible decision. “FINALLY we can’t even enjoy when a new character comes out because there’s going to be a meta character rerun,” a fan excitedly replied.

Another user said, “I like this new format. Having 2 double banners in one patch is just too much for me.” One comment exclaimed, “This is actually what I wanted to happen before. New characters should be highlighted and the reruns can be like extra after the main banner ends.”

Not everyone was convinced of the theory, though, such as one player who pointed out, “I think they already stated that banners are decided depending on the story progresssion of the current update.”

Another fan agreed and said, “HoYoverse said characters will be released depending on how relevant they are to the story.”

One also argued that Shenhe sales were down for other reasons. “I don’t think they will remove this feature,” they wrote. “Shenhe didn’t get much spotlight because she was very niche. It it was something like Ayaka + Kazuha everyone will roll.”

Only time will tell whether these theories are correct. However, Yae Miko’s debut in Update 2.5 makes for the second character in a row to release with a solo banner after Arataki Itto in December 2021.

If nothing else, many players have gotten their chance to sound off and it appears some are not happy with a rerun banner taking away the shine from new characters.