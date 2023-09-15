Genshin Impact fans disappointed yet again with 3rd anniversary rewards

On September 15, 2023, HoYoverse announced the third anniversary rewards for Genshin Impact. As it happens, the fans did not find those rewards satisfactory which has led to disappointment within the playerbase.

Genshin Impact isn’t the most generous when it comes to free rewards. On the first anniversary of the game, fans review-bombed the title on the Google App Store after the disappointing rewards. That forced HoYoverse to offer some additional rewards to calm down the playerbase.

Unfortunately, the rewards did not see any change during the second anniversary as they offered 20 wishes similar to the first one, a couple of resins, and a pet. It seems, the third anniversary is no different either and fans are not happy about the situation.

Hence, players and fans took to Reddit and Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Genshin Impact fans left disappointed with 3rd anniversary rewards despite their low expectations

Genshin Impact fans did not expect much when it came to anniversary rewards. While there were a few hopeful players who expected that HoYoverse would provide a free 5-star from the standard banner, it was mostly wishful thinking.

A major section of the playerbase had low expectations, but it seems like their disappointment level has hit a new low. One such player commented “Another year another disappointment but hey my bar is set so low I’m not even surprised”.

Another player commented, “Disappointing if you ask me. Same as last 2 years”. One player even claimed that “Genshin has never been important to HOYO other than a being a cash grab and a testing ground for Honkai”.

Lastly, a player commented, “Imagine giving the same anniversary rewards for 3 years and expect anyone to be excited about them”.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the playerbase feels exhausted with this lack of effort when it comes to rewards from HoYoverse. As of now, it does not seem like anyone is doing anything drastic like review bombing since that chapter has already been covered and the results aren’t very successful.

However, players are still ready to voice their disappointment despite the fact that they have stopped expecting much from HoYoverse when it comes to free rewards.