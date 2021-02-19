Logo
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: Release date, trailer, new Switch features

Published: 19/Feb/2021 16:39

by Daniel Megarry
Zelda Skyward Sword HD
Nintendo

Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda

A decade later, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is finally getting a long-overdue HD remaster on Nintendo Switch, and we’ve got all the information you need including a release date, details of new features, and trailers.

Of all the entries in The Legend of Zelda franchise, Skyward Sword is arguably the most underrated. The game released on the Nintendo Wii in 2011 to critical acclaim, but never matched the popularity of its predecessor, Twilight Princess, or its successor, Breath of the Wild.

But now, in honor of Zelda’s 35th anniversary, Skyward Sword looks set to finally get the attention it deserves as the game has been remastered in HD for the Nintendo Switch. With improved controls and updated graphics, it looks absolutely glorious.

Here’s everything we know about Skyward Sword so far, including when you’ll be able to get your hands on a copy, essential plot details, and the new features that have been announced for the Switch edition.

Zelda Skyward Sword HD release date

Zelda Skyward Sword Link
Nintendo
Link returns in Skyward Sword HD.

While most Legend of Zelda fans went into February 17’s Nintendo Direct presentation hoping for an update on Breath of the Wild 2, they were instead left pleasantly surprised by the announcement that Skyward Sword is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Even better, there’s not long to wait until gamers can revisit the floating island of Skyloft, as the HD remaster of the classic game will land on Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 16, 2021, and it’s available to pre-order on the eShop now.

Zelda Skyward Sword HD trailer

The first trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was released during February 17’s Nintendo Direct, alongside the release date announcement. It features plenty of footage showing off the updated HD graphics.

There’s also an appearance from Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma, who details some of the “intuitive” gameplay mechanic changes that fans can expect to see when the game arrives.

What is Skyward Sword about?

Skyward Sword HD
Nintendo
Loftwing plays an important part in Skyward Sword.

The original Skyward Sword is considered to be an essential part of the (somewhat confusing) Legend of Zelda timeline, as it takes players right back to the beginning to discover the origins of the Master Sword.

Players take control of Link as he travels between a world above the clouds and the great unknown below in search of his childhood friend Zelda. With the help of his trusty Loftwing, Link is able to soar through the skies as he solves puzzles, fights monsters, and ultimately takes on Demise.

Skyward Sword also introduced a lot of new features that would later appear in Breath of the Wild, such as the stamina gauge while climbing and running, collecting items to upgrade gear, and an early version of the paraglider called the sailcloth.

As the new release is a straight-forward HD remaster, it’s expected that the game will follow the exact same structure of the original – although fans will no doubt be hoping for some new additions or storylines.

Zelda Skyward Sword HD new features

Zelda Skyward Sword Motion Controls
Nintendo
Players can now use the Joy-Con to control Link’s sword and shield.

Aside from the improved graphics, there have been some controller changes to make sure the game runs smoothly on the Nintendo Switch console, and hopefully improve the experience for players.

The original game utilized the Wii MotionPlus peripheral to control Link’s sword. In this HD remaster, gamers will use the right Joy-Con to control their sword and the left Joy-Con to raise their shield, with the promise of greater accuracy this time around.

Zelda purists and Switch Lite owners will be glad to know that the HD remaster will also give players the option to use button controls instead of motion controls for the first time. In this mode, the right control stick will be used to swing Link’s sword.

It’s also been revealed by the game’s eShop listing that Skyward Sword HD will add Amiibo support to the game. Right now, it’s unclear what advantage players will get for using their Amiibo, but we’ll probably find out closer to the game’s release.

Zelda Skyward Sword special edition Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con
Nintendo
These limited edition Joy-Con will be released alongside Skyward Sword HD.

To celebrate Skyward Sword HD coming to the Nintendo Switch, a pair of special edition Joy-Con controllers have also been announced that are themed around the classic game.

The left Joy-Con features a design based on the Hylian Shield, while the right Joy-Con takes inspiration from the iconic Master Sword. Both will be released on July 16, and should be available to pre-order soon.

We’ll keep this page updated with any new The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD information that gets announced, so make sure you check back soon.

Super Seducer: Meet the man behind the game

Published: 19/Feb/2021 16:33 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 16:35

by Michael Gwilliam
Super Seducer game
RLR Training

Steam

Super Seducer is the brainchild of Richard La Ruina, Europe’s self-styled number one dating coach. A controversial figure, Richard’s game has been criticized in some quarters for its portrayal of women, and even banned from release on PlayStation, yet big content creators such as Amouranth, Mizkif, and TmartN have streamed it.

In the game, the male character – played by Richard himself – approaches women in bars, cafes, and even stops them in the street. He then proceeds to chat to them, choosing from various lines. The response from the woman will differ depending on the player’s choice.

The games do feature some dating advice, with La Ruina giving feedback on the player’s choice. Super Seducer is described on Steam as the world’s most realistic seduction simulator, but La Ruina told Dexerto that it is “very stupid and not to be taken entirely seriously.”

Yet Super Seducer 3, the latest game in the series, was rejected by Steam, and whilst La Ruina has submitted a censored version, it hasn’t been approved at the time of writing

Super Seducer choices
RLR Training Inc
Super Seducer has some outrageous choices.

Whilst Richard waits for a release date to be confirmed, we chatted to him about his career in dating, the rise of Super Seducer, the controversies, and how it found an audience with streamers.

La Ruina admits that he didn’t kiss a woman until he was 21. Looking back, he says he was ‘bad with women’, but after reading some books, changing his fashion style, and doing some public speaking, he gained confidence.

He then felt that he was able to take the information he had researched and pass it onto other people who felt they needed help with dating. “I thought ‘I could teach this.’ So I put together a curriculum and started doing courses,” he explained.

As a fan of gaming since the days of the Sega Mega Drive, he started considering what he could do with technology and he had the idea of creating ‘a silly app for iPhone.’ However, Super Seducer only came into being when a games publisher approached him with the idea of creating a seducer simulator.

RLR Training In
Richard La Ruina wasn’t always a “ladies man.”

According to Richard, it was never meant to be totally realistic. Describing it as ‘very stupid’, he says that players shouldn’t treat it as a dating course even if it does contain some advice and scenarios based on his own experiences.

“It’s not serious,” he says. “It’s not Demon’s Souls – it’s just fun.”

Whilst it may not have been Richard’s intention to make a realistic dating game, the first game – released in 2018 – did attract negative feedback from critics, and even getting the first and third titles released has been difficult.

“The first game had problems because we made it before #MeToo. Then it came out right as that was all spiking. So, there were people, journalists, who hadn’t even played the game that wanted to get it banned,” he continued.

Super Seducer box
RLR Training Inc
Super Seducer became a hit with streamers on Twitch.

Whilst some critics weren’t happy with the content, that didn’t prevent a number of streamers from playing the game. “The first game blew up when Videogamedunkey on YouTube played it,” Richard explained.

Them, when Super Seducer 2 quickly followed in 2018, content creators requested some codes. Huge streamers, such as Pokimane have also played it.

Richard enjoys watching them play his game. “I watch it with my wife. We sit down, we have iPads and computers, and we load up Twitch on all of them and see who’s playing. I also liked Amouranth, she was really funny.” He also mentioned Mizkif as another of his favorites.

He also listened to streamers’ reaction to the sequel – they felt that the game became too memefied and a bit too silly at this point, with even more ridiculous options than the first. The third in the series, when it is eventually released, will feature a couple of cameos from content creators, including NymN.

The game, together with his career as a dating coach, has led to Richard being recognized in the street. He recalled one incident that happened whilst out in Cambridge. “There was a guy who recognized me and he had his phone in his top pocket recording, and I didn’t notice. He was asking me advice and tips for women. He tried to get me to talk to women in the street and stuff.” Following the encounter, the guy uploaded the video onto YouTube.

Yet, while Super Seducer has given him more recognition, the third game in the series will be the last. Richard told us that they are at the mercy of Steam’s policies when it comes to getting their games released.

‘We wouldn’t want to make it and have Steam change their policies and we lose all our money and time that we invested,” he said. ‘It doesn’t make sense to have a game and rely on a single platform,

He would still like to make a Super Seducer VR game, he has doubts that Facebook would ever allow it to be on Oculus.

Richard La Ruina in a mask
Instagram/richardgambler
Richard gets spotted in public, at least when he’s not wearing a mask.

Yet that doesn’t mean that Richard will stop making games entirely. He will just need to change his approach. ‘It would make more sense to me to make a different game and have it on all platforms, because otherwise it’s super risky,” he said.

Super Seducer 3 has been submitted to Steam and is awaiting a release date.