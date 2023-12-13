Pokemon Go glitch accidentally creates an “adorbs” fusion Pokemon

A Pokemon Go player has accidentally gained ownership of a Pokemon fusion, though fans online think it’s cute, unlike most of its ilk.

Despite years of speculation, the Pokemon video game series has never truly featured Pokemon fusion, despite it appearing in other popular anime and video game franchises. The only exceptions have been the occasional Legendary Pokemon like Kyurem, Reshiram, and Zekrom.

Pokemon fan works have included Pokemon fusions in the past, but these are not considered to be canon. It’s a great concept for artists to use and come up with designs that are familiar and unique, but they currently only exist in the world of fan works.

Then there is Pokemon Go, which has glitches that can combine Pokemon 3D models. These creations are accidental, but they offer a fun glimpse at what kind of Pokemon fusions could exist if they were introduced.

A Pokemon Go player has created an accidental fusion of Eevee and Voltorb

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared screenshots of their accidental Pokemon fusion, combining Eevee and Voltorb’s 3D models. While most Pokemon fusions are unsettling, this combination has drawn a positive response from the fans.

“The tiny legs under the Voltorb in the second picture absolutely slayed me, lmao,” one user wrote, while another said, “Now you need to evolve it to Jolteon.”

In its first form, the Eevee has a Voltorb as the mid-section of its body, kind of like Slinky Dog from Toy Story. In its second form, it looks like a Voltorb with little feet, which is the aspect that fans seem to love the most.

There is actually a PokeFusion website that combines the visuals of two different Pokemon into one. This means that two other iterations of this Pokemon fusion can be revealed to the Pokemon fanbase.

Eetorb on the left looks adorable and wouldn’t be amiss as an early-stage Digimon, who probably evolves into a tank with a griffon’s face, knowing that franchise. Volvee, however, is a bit more unsettling due to its lack of mouth/nose and hardened stare.

The Pokemon fusions in Pokemon Go are the results of accidental glitches, and these Pokemon will likely be detached over time. At least the world at large can appreciate the theoretical fusion of Eevee and Voltorb, ahead of The Pokemon Company ever embracing the concept of Pokemon fusion.