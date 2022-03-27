Tom Clancy’s XDefiant beta details: How to play Insider Sessions early

Ubisoft’s XDefiant is the latest arena shooter that is vying for FPS players’ attention. The 6v6 arena shooter has a feel of Call of Duty to it. If you’re interested in getting involved early, here’s how you can sign up for the beta “Insider Sessions” early.

XDefiant is a new free-to-play FPS game that combines fast-paced arena shooting, with customizable loadouts and specialized factions.

Early gameplay suggests that Ubisoft’s latest title will play incredibly similar to the likes of Call of Duty, while also having characters and abilities borrowed from the Tom Clancy universe.

In fact, players can expect plenty of gadgets and futuristic mechanics from both the Rainbow Six and Splinter Cell series’ — although it’s no longer directly tied to the Tom Clancy universe.

While XDefiant’s official release date has yet to be announced, Ubisoft is giving a number of players the opportunity to play the game early.

Whether you’re an avid FPS aficionado or just curious how XDefiant compares to CoD, then you’ll want to sign up for the Insider Sessions happening in 2022.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant beta: Insider Sessions sign-up

XDefiant has already had a beta test back in August 2021. However, now they’re rolling out more of them across 2022 in what Ubisoft are calling “Insider Sessions”.

Starting on March 15, 2022, players will be invited in over time to take part in testing.

“These sessions will be an opportunity for you to get hands on in-progress features and provide feedback. Additionally, you’ll be introduced to Factions from games outside of the Tom Clancy universe,” Ubisoft explained.

Here’s how you can get involved.

Head over to the official XDefiant website Click ‘Register’ in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Select your preferred platform. Sign in with your Ubisoft account or make a new one. Select the game options from the dropdown menu. Hit ‘Next’.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be signed up to the XDefiant beta program. If you manage to get access, you’ll receive an email notification from Ubisoft inviting you to lay the game.

Beta access is done on a first-come first-serve basis, meaning you’ll want to sign up fast if you wish to get a shot at playing early.

XDefiant beta platforms

The XDefiant Insider Sessions, and all future beta tests, will be open to all players regardless of console. PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna players will all be able to play at once.

As long as you sign-up on the XDefiant website, you are set — eventually your invite will come!

If you wish to switch your preferred platform, then be sure to log back into the beta portal and change the device you wish to play on. Ubisoft will be adding more XDefiant betas in the future, so don’t feel too bad if you miss the first few Insider Sessions.

We’ll be updating this article as more information is released.