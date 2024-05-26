XDefiant players are tired of “too many loading screens”

XDefiant has largely managed to course correct after a rocky launch but there are still several issues that players are drawing attention to. One of the biggest is loading screens, which many feel are stopping them from enjoying the game.

Posts on social media have indicated discontent with the way the game is functioning. One broke exactly how loading happens for them in XDefiant, and many were quick to chime in with their own horror stories.

“Can’t even create a class because the creating match freezes and kicks you out of all menus. Completely bizarre that they thought that was okay,” one response to the post read.

Another added, “I think the problem is the dead space behind many of the loading screens. If the game is truly ‘loading’ – give us something to do or look at that is worth waiting.”

A third even complained about the way the game is loading after a match has finished, where the menus are seemingly the only thing that needs to be loaded in.

“For some reason, the worst for me is the 20 seconds loading it takes for you to leave a lobby back to the main menu. Why does it take so long to just, like, disconnect? Just a sad black screen with a loading icon. Also, I need to click “back” 2 or 3 times after that cause it’s taking me to the mode selection instead of the main menu. Ugh.”

Ubisoft

The problems don’t end there for Ubisoft, as they seek to address the most egregious issues quickly. The biggest is arguably “bunny hopping,” an unintended mechanic that many feel is ruining the experience.

Essentially, players are jumping as soon as they find an enemy. This makes them impossible to hit for the first fraction of a second, handing them an advantage in a 1v1.

It’s not all bad news for the developer. XDefiant had a record-breaking launch, with a million unique players logging in during the first 2.5 hours. Additionally, it also managed to hit 500,000 concurrent users across all platforms.

