Xbox responds to controversial PS5 price increase

Microsoft has issued a statement regarding the price of the Xbox Series X|S moving forward after Sony recently announced that the PlayStation 5’s price would be increasing in different countries.

There has been a fair amount of controversy and frustration towards Sony after their recent statement decreed that the PS5’s RRP would be more expensive in certain countries now.

The green brand isn’t hiding away from the situation though as Microsoft has now issued a response to the whole discussion about Xbox console prices moving forward for the foreseeable future.

PS5 price increase prompts Microsoft Xbox statement

According to CEO Jim Ryan, the PS5 price point adjustment was attributed to “high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.”

This has resulted in Europe, UK, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico, and Canada all facing increased PS5 prices, and a public outcry from frustrated players who’ve still been unable to land a PS5 due to shortages.

In an effort to appease gamers and possibly attract potential consumers looking to make that jump to the next generation of consoles, Microsoft told VGC that the “Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains from £249.99 and the Xbox Series X is from £449.99.”

Although the statement did say that the company is “constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options,” meaning that a future price increase can’t be ruled out.

One of the biggest bones of contention surrounding the sudden PS5 cost jump is that US customers won’t have to stump up any more cash to secure a console.

Renowned gaming insider and leaker Jez Corden said: “Sony’s message with its PS5 price increase to everyone outside the USA: (middle finger).”

We feel this subject matter might rumble on for a bit longer as Sony has been known in the past to backtrack on decisions that have not been taken too well by fans.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and see if Sony has a change of heart on the PS5’s price increase.