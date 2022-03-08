WWE 2K22: How to get weapons from under the ring

Part of the craziness of a WWE match can be the added danger of weapons. A WWE 2K22 ring can house all sorts of brutal implements for you to bludgeon your opponent with and there’s a neat little way to do so.

Traditionally, a collar and elbow tie-up and some catch-as-catch-can-style wrestling will be the foundation for a professional wrestling match clinic. As things progress though, if the ‘bad guy’ isn’t getting their own way, then they might want to resort to some devious and illegal ways to gain an edge (no pun intended).

WWE 2K22 is no different from previous entries in the series as there are a few toys located beneath the canvas. It’s not always made explicitly clear how to do acquire them, so here’s a quick guide.

How to get weapons in WWE 2K22

Grabbing a weapon from under the ring can be done so by pressing L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or the assigned key on PC.

Whether you’re in an Extreme Rules match or you’re plotting to lay in a few nasty chair shots in the main event match with the referee distracted, it’s important to know fully how to acquire weapons.

Check out the following steps to get this nailed down in the game:

Begin a match in WWE 2K22 Move you character so that they’re standing next to the ropes Use the R1 button on PlayStation, RB on Xbox, or the assigned key on PC to exit the ring Now, place your superstar in the middle of the apron on any of the ring’s four sides Press L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or the assigned key on PC Your chosen star will lift up the apron, and a weapon wheel will appear You can now select your weapon of choosing

Depending on the match type or scenario, there will be several different weapons for you to wield and cause some chaos!

Which weapons can you select?

The weapon wheel will be different depending on the rules of the match and you can also customize exhibition matches to make it so that you can pick your favorite weapons to use during a match.

This is every weapon that can be found under the ring:

Baseball Bat

Steel Chair

Kendo Stick

Ladder

Sledgehammer

Stop Sign

Table

Hockey Stick

Shovel

So there are plenty of tools at your disposal if you so wish, and opportunities to put on a destructive encounter on-route to a 5-star match.