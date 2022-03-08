WWE 2K22 PlayStation Trophies & Xbox Achievements list

WWE 2K22 is the first mainline WWE game in two years and fans will be pleased to know that it contains a chunky list of 55 trophies and achievements for players to work hard towards.

For many years, PlayStation Trophies and Xbox Achievements have given players another way of enjoying a game and extending its longevity. WWE 2K22 has plenty to offer in terms of gameplay and game modes, and it also has an extensive trophy and achievement list.

We’ve compiled all of them and stuck them in a handy list for you to keep coming back to so you know to stay on top of things.

WWE 2K22 Trophies & Achievements list

In typical WWE fashion, the trophies and achievements will take fans on a rollercoaster that will see players need to traverse the various game modes and explore all facets of the game.

From the Rey Mysterio-focused Showcase mode to the returning MyGM feature, 2K is ensuring that players will have to put time and effort into the whole game.

WWE 2K22 PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Trophy list & guide

Who’s That Jumping Out the Sky? Complete one objective in Showcase Mode You Filthy Animal! Complete one match in Showcase Mode Dial It Up Complete all objectives in one match in Showcase Mode Like Father… Unlock the Bonus Match in Showcase Mode West Coast Pop Clear all matches in Showcase Mode Booyaka Booyaka Complete all objectives in all matches in Showcase Mode Step Into the Action Complete your first match in Universe – Superstar Mode In the Spotlight Win a PPV match in Universe – Superstar Mode Superstar Advancement Win 5 matches in Universe – Superstar Mode I’m Declaring the Royal Rumble! Choose a path from the Curation Menu for the first time in the Universe – Superstar Mode Forging My Own Path Choose a path from the Curation Menu 5 times in Universe – Superstar Mode. Good Ratings Complete a Month of Shows in Universe – Classic Mode. Outta Nowhere Perform a Catching Finisher (Play Mode vs AI) Fight Forever Kick Out of a Pin After Being Hit With a Finisher (Play Mode vs AI). Fit for a Prince Finish a Match With a 5 Star Rating (Play Mode vs AI). Master of the 619 As Rey Mysterio, Hit a 619 (Play Mode vs AI). C-C-C-Combo Breaker Counter an Opponent’s Combo Using Breaker (Play Mode vs AI). Maybe They Just Needed a Snickers Win a 30-person Royal Rumble match as the first or second entrant (Play Mode vs AI). Gulak Academy Graduate Finish the Tutorial (Play Mode). Record Breaker In the Royal Rumble, eliminate 14 Superstars (Play Mode vs AI). First of Many Win a match (Play Mode vs AI). CANNONBALL! Perform a top rope dive as a Super Heavyweight (Play Mode vs AI). Getting Creative Hit your opponent with 5 different objects in one match (Play Mode vs AI). Acknowledge Me Win a 1v1 match against Roman Reigns on Legend difficulty (Play Mode VS. AI). Journey Of A Lifetime Complete all Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION. Faction Wars Champion Win 100 Faction Wars Matches in MyFACTION. Briefcase Winner Win 100 Faction Wars Matches in MyFACTION. Loyalty Confirmed Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION. Taste of Victory Win a match in MyFACTION. A Promising Start Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION. One Small Step Win 10 Faction Wars Matches in MyFACTION. A Good Start Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTION. Weekly Winner Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION. Daily Progress Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION. Chapter and Verse Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTION. Champion For A Day Complete all 3 of a day’s Daily Challenges in MyFACTION. Time to TakeOver Have a match on NXT in either Male or Female MyRISE. I’m Feeling Blue Have a match on SmackDown in either Male or Female MyRISE. Monday Night Warrior Have a match on RAW in either Male or Female MyRISE. The New Revolution Win the NXT Women’s Championship in MyRISE. Goldie is Mine! Win the NXT Men’s Championship in MyRISE. Head of the Table Win the Universal Championship in MyRISE. Nobody is Ready For…You Win the SmackDown Women’s Championship in MyRISE. Brass Ring Reached Win the WWE Championship in MyRISE. Stole the Glow Win the RAW Women’s Championship in MyRISE. The Internet Champion Gain 300,000 fans on social media in MyRISE. Old Spice – Smell Ready for Anything Complete Challenge Matches to boost a single attribute beyond a score of 100 in MyRISE. The Best There Ever Was Complete a Full Season in MyGM. Calling in a Favor Use a Power Card in MyGM. Show Must Go On Book Your First Show in MyGM. The King Booker Achieve a 5 Star Match in MyGM. Keeper of Words Fulfill a Promise to a Superstar in MyGM. Legends Are Never Forgotten Sign a Legend in MyGM. On Top of the Mountain Finish First in Ratings After a Full Season in MyGM

That’s the entire WWE 2K22 Trophies and Achievements list, hopefully, it doesn’t prove to be too stressful and you can successfully lay the smackdown!