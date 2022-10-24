WoW Dragonflight features: New UI, talent trees, race & class combos

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

WoW Dragonflight features are massively overhauled in the upcoming expansion, including a brand new UI and customization, the return of talent trees, new race & class combinations, and so much more.

World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, is shaking up the popular MMORPG in a major way.

Developer Blizzard Entertainment has promised the latest expansion will return the beloved game “back to its roots” and remind players why they fell in love with the game in the first place by focusing on polishing the game rather than a boatload of new features or mechanics.

Instead, Blizzard is narrowing in on improving the user interface, refining customization via the return of talent trees, and making classes more available to a wide array of races.

Let’s get into all of the new features in Dragonflight.

WoW Dragonflight: UI changes

Arguably the biggest change coming in Dragonflight is the revamped UI and the insane amount of new customization options.

Player nameplates look completely new, putting the player level in the top right, the name on the left, and the green health bar directly in the middle. The action bar dragons on the bottom left and right have also been redesigned for a more modern, bold look, and can be removed entirely in the UI settings.

On top of that, Blizzard is finally listening to player feedback and allowing you to customize its UI in a myriad of different ways.

To start, there is now a grid that can be enabled which allows you to snap bars, frames, and profiles so that everything can perfectly align with one another to make ergonomic space on your space without the need for an addon. The grid is even resizeable.

You can now save different HUD layouts to switch between them, and even import and share your own layouts with friends across the internet. This will make it much easier to share specific layouts between DPS, healers, and tanks to always have the most optimal layout depending on what spec you’re playing.

YouTube: WoW at night

While addons will still be allowed in Dragonflight, Blizzard has provided players with a ton of customization to make many cosmetic UI addons not needed.

The map can even be moved, although it’s one of the only things you cannot resize outside of changing your entire UI scale.

WoW Dragonflight: Talent trees

Talent trees are back in World of Warcraft for the first time since 2012.

The new talent trees will now give two different talent trees to work with, and that’s the class tree and the specialization tree. The class tree will be more focused on general abilities, spell effects, and some bonuses. The specialization tree will grant more spells and specific interactions.

YouTube: SignsOfKelani

Talent trees can be saved as a loadout, and in similar fashion to the HUD changes we previously covered, can be both shared and imported with other players.

Each class’s talent tree comes with new splash art, and each specialization has art to fit the spec, and looks fantastic as a backdrop.

WoW Dragonflight: New race & class combos

Dragonflight allows all classes to play as Mage, Rogue, and Priest. Previously, these classes were locked to a handful of races, but now with the launch of patch 10.0, all classes can play these three.

For the first time ever, combos like Tauren Rogues will be possible. Lead combat designer Brian Holinka revealed back in April 2022 that the WoW dev team wants to continue to open up as many race & class combos as they can, but they are somewhat restricted by lore and content requirements.

With so many changes coming in the MMORPG’s next adventure, it’ll be hard to keep up with everything new. Stay tuned to our WoW Dragonflight page to stay up to date with everything.