WoW Dragonflight will open up race-locked classes starting with Rogue, Mage, and Priest

World of Warcraft combat designer Brian Holinka revealed that Dragonflight will bring tons of new race and class combos, including making Mage, Rogue, and Priest available for all races.

World of Warcraft’s new expansion, Dragonflight, was revealed on April 19.

The expansion will bring players to the Dragon Isles for the very first time, as well as introduce a new race and a new class for the first time in years.

On top of the new content announced, there are massive changes coming which will surely shock long-time WoW players.

WoW Dragonflight makes Mage, Rogue, Preist available for all races

Twitch streamer MrGM interviewed WoW’s Lead Combat Designer Brian Holinka, who shed light on the future of how WoW will handle race and class combinations.

Holinka said, “I don’t want to make any huge promises, but we feel like we want to move towards a world where the race of a character is not a limiter on what they do or what they can become in World of Warcraft. We’re working towards that, but not all of the classes have the same content requirements.”

He continued, “More of this will come over time, but immediately on patch 10.0 we’re making Rogues, Mages, and Priests available for all races.”

The news that three core classes to WoW will be playable for all races is huge, considering they’ve been race-limited for the last 18 years since the game originally launched.

New combinations never seen before, like Tauren Mages and Orc Priests, will be possible once Dragonflight officially launches. Although Holinka hinted that ideally every race and class could be played together, these changes are a solid start.

If you are looking to be one of the first to play Dragonflight, here’s how to sign up for the beta.