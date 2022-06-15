Multiplayer Witcher game could be in development at new CDPR studio

A job listing for a Multiplayer Designer role hints that one of CD Projekt RED’s studios could be hard at work on an online Witcher game.

The production team in question, The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood, joined the CDPR family in October 2022.

Of course, neither company could divulge what project The Molasses Flood would begin work on first. However, the Boston-based crew did tease plans to produce a new experience in the universe of an existing CDPR property.

The expansion of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 universes constitute the only possibilities since CD Projekt RED doesn’t own any other existing IP.

A Witcher multiplayer game may be in production

CD Projekt RED currently has a job opening for a Lead Multiplayer Designer (via Game Rant), a role that will help support The Molasses Flood as it develops an “ambitious” new project “based on one of CD Projekt’s IPs.”

In other areas of the job posting, CDPR notes the ideal applicant will possess an interest in combat, in-game economies, and “systems-heavy action” titles.

That these efforts will result in a Witcher-centric multiplayer game is speculative for the time being. Yet, the studio previously mentioned a desire to implement multiplayer functionality into the Witcher series.

CD Projekt RED’s President and Joint-CEO Adam Kiciński told investors during a November 2021 Q&A that both Witcher and Cyberpunk would “gradually” receive online functionality.

If an online-focused Witcher experience is in the works, it joins a couple of other games in the fantastical universe. CDPR also has another GWENT title in production, along with a fourth mainline Witcher game.