League devs announce new Blue Essence Emporium with expanded content choices

The Blue Essence Emporium is returning to League of Legends, but the developers are aiming to improve on the most recent, disappointing experience.

Among a flurry of announcements concerning League of Legends’ upcoming champions, lore changes, and the new quickplay mode, one under-the-radar announcement could prove important to many players.

The Blue Essence Emporium was created to help players spend some of the in-game currency, Blue Essence, that they might be stockpiling. For those who play games every day, it’s a wonderful reward.

The most recent Blue Essence Emporium was panned by players for its underwhelming offerings and technical difficulties, and Riot is making things right in the next one.

New League Blue Essence Emporium coming in December

In a video from the League of Legends development team, it was revealed that Riot is bringing back the Blue Essence Emporium in December.

The devs noted that they heard the player feedback regarding the last Emporium from September, and are going to be offering a wider variety of offerings this time around.

This will include the full range of Emporium eligible chromas, mystery icons, mystery wards, mystery gifts, and a 50% discount on rune pages.

League players are thrilled that the Emporium will be coming back so quickly, considering they had to wait so long for the last one to arrive.

The expanded offerings, including the return of mystery gifts, skins, and icons has also reenergized enthusiasm about the Blue Essence Emporium.

A firm date for the Blue Essence Emporium has not been revealed.