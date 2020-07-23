When is Rogue Company coming out? Release date, closed beta, more

Hi-Rez Studios is back with a brand new multiplayer shooter called Rogue Company. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming title including the release date, how to get beta access, and more.

The team-based shooter Rogue Company was first announced by Hi-Rez and First Watch Games at Nintendo Direct back in 2019, revealing that it would also be available for all major platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Following much anticipation from fans of the Smite and Paladins publisher, Hi-Rez finally moved the new shooter into the closed beta stage on July 20, allowing players to try it out before the game's launch later in the year.

What is Rogue Company?

Rogue Company is a tactical third-person multiplayer title that features a "top-secret syndicate of elite mercenaries" from all over the globe as playable characters.

The online shooter allows you to pick between each of these "Rogues" and compete in a variety of unique PVP game modes, which have been designed with both casual and competitive play in mind.

Hi-Rez has included some interesting aspects to Rogue Company's gameplay, with features that are commonly seen in battle royale titles, such as being downed and gliding into the map, also being included in the team-based shooter.

You can check out the full gameplay reveal trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZfvex-PkCw

How to get access to Rogue Company's closed beta

As of July 20, Rogue Company has moved into its closed beta stage, meaning that you can now get early access to try it out.

To gain access to the closed beta, players will need to go to Rogue Company's official website and purchase one of the 'Founder's Packs', starting at $14.99, which comes with six Rogues and other cosmetics already unlocked.

There are multiple versions of this Founder's Pack available and they each come with their own perks, however, it has been revealed that the game will later be released as a free to play title.

When will Rogue Company be released as free-to-play?

The official launch date for Rogue Company as a free-to-play title has still yet to be confirmed by Hi-Rez Studios or First Watch Games.

Although it remains unclear exactly when it could be launched, it was previously revealed during the Nintendo Direct event that the game would be released at some point during 2020.

During a recent blog post, the Rogue Company devs also shared that cross-play and cross-progression across platforms, two heavily requested features, have already been enabled for those who link their accounts.

It is likely that Hi-Rez will share more information about the launch date and other Rogue Company details over the course of the closed beta.