How to watch Xbox Games Showcase stream: Series X, Halo gameplay, more

The Xbox Games Showcase takes place on July 23, as Microsoft showcase what they've been working on ahead of the Xbox Series X launch this fall. Here's everything you need to know, including stream, games and start times.

Xbox Games Showcase live stream

The Xbox Games Showcase live stream takes place on Thursday, July 23. There will be a brief pre-show, kicking off at 8am PST/11am EST/4pm BST/1am AEST. This is followed by the main show, which kicks off an hour later, at 9am PST/12pm EST/5pm BST/2am AEST.

According to Microsoft, there are multiple places you can find the stream. It will be live on their YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook pages. Furthermore, there will be translations supported via their YouTube stream, including but not limited to: Spanish, French, German and Mandarin.

Will the Xbox Series X feature?

As the name suggests, this livestream is expected to focus on games coming in the future, rather than the upcoming console.

Rumors have suggested that Microsoft could be working on a cheaper console, as a budget alternative to the Series X. Speculative titles have also surfaced - namely the Series S - but this remains hearsay for the moment.

This could be confirmed on July 23, but it seems likely to be revealed alongside its more expensive big brother, if it's announced at all.

We'll have to wait and see what Microsoft have up their sleeves, but reports have suggested the official Series X reveal will not be until later in the summer.

Xbox Showcase games and titles

The list of games that will be featured is also not yet exhaustive. But, Microsoft has confirmed that there will be footage from the hugely anticipated Halo: Infinite. The 343 Industries' title, expected to release in late 2020, is the latest game in one of Xbox's most popular series.

Other games are rumored to be involved, but not yet confirmed. We could see news for Fable 4, FIFA 21 and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. There's a good chance that Microsoft will not confirm a final line-up of titles until just before the stream, if at all.

You can, of course, keep up with the latest news and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase right here on Dexerto.