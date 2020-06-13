What we know about Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PS5 release date & details

In a surprise announcement at Sony's June 11 PlayStation 5 event, Insomniac Games revealed that Spider-Man is getting a sequel in Holiday 2020, and will feature Miles Morales as the protagonist. Here is everything we know about the PS5 launch title.

Spider-Man made its web-slinging debut on the PlayStation 4 in 2018. The comic book hero title was met with universal praise from critics and fans, and became a major success story for Sony.

Fans eager to dawn the red mask again don't have to wait long as developer Insomniac Games announced that a sequel will launch with the PS5. Here is what you need to know about Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHzuHo80U2M

PlayStation 5 trailer

Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 on June 11. Not only did the Japanese developer reveal hundreds of upcoming titles, the console itself was finally shown off in all of its glory. While no price or release date has been solidified, the device will go on sale this Holiday.

One of the surprises of the digital conference is that Insomniac's wildly popular Spider-Man is getting a sequel during the launch window of the PS5. The developer gave viewers a peek at the game with a stellar one minute trailer.

Standalone game

Initially there was confusion as to whether Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a full blown sequel, add-on DLC, or a remake of the 2018 title. However the developer themselves cleared up the confusion on Twitter, stating it is in fact a standalone game.

Industry veteran Jason Schreier clarified further, and claimed the release will be similar to 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The title was standalone story from UC4, and was about eight hours in length. Perhaps Miles Morales will have a greater emphasis on side quests.

Release date

At the time of writing, the game does not have a concrete release date. Although Insomniac has stated that it will make its debut in the last three months of 2020, which appears to line up with the release window of the PS5.

While little is known about the plot of the upcoming title, the trailer drops some major hints. It appears that most of the story will focus on Miles Morales' origin, and Peter Parker passing the torch.

The popular character also starred in the Academy Award winning picture Into the Spider-Verse, which debuted in 2018. The film was massive hit for Sony Pictures, so perhaps the PS5 title will take influence from it.