What time does Ghostwire Tokyo launch? PS5 preload & early access release time

If you can’t wait to dive into the mesmerizing world of Ghostwire Tokyo, here’s when it launches in your region, as well as how to preload it and obtain your early access.

Ghostwire Tokyo‘s perfect fusion of traditional Japanese folklore with its settings murky, neon-lit streets has marked it as one of 2022’s most highly anticipated releases.

Revolving around the story of unfortunate protagonist, Akito, this seemingly average guy is thrust into a perplexing world that bends reality and threatens to consume everything he holds dear. As he grapples with new-found powers and a maniacal madman intent on causing chaos, players are tasked with bringing down this mysterious masked character once and for all.

Enchanted by this edgy yet extravagant universe? Here’s when Ghostwire Tokyo launches in your region, as well as how to preload it and make use of your early access if you’ve preordered the game.

Ghostwire Tokyo: Release date & launch time

As we know, Ghostwire Tokyo releases on March 25, but there is no firm launch time as of yet.

In the past, Sony have stuck to pushing games live at midnight (12AM) in each respective region, so we presume Ghostwire Tokyo will be the same.

Ghostwire Tokyo: Early Access & preload

For fans who have bought the digital Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll be able to make use of some exclusive early access features. You will be able to preload Ghostwire Tokyo on March 20, and dive in 3 days early on March 22.

If you bought the Standard Edition of the game or even a physical deluxe edition, you will be able to preload as of March 22 and play on release day.

Edition Early Access Peload Deluxe March 22 (3 days early) March 20 Standard N/A March 22

How to preload Ghostwire Tokyo

For looking to preload the game on its mother platform, PlayStation 5, the steps are relatively easy:

Boot up your PS5 Head to ‘Library‘ Then, head to the ‘Purchased‘ tab Select Ghostwire Tokyo Click ‘Download‘ Just remember the preload dates are different, and can be seen above.

So that’s when you’ll be able to play Ghostwire Tokyo; whether you’ve got early access or otherwise.

