Ghostwire Tokyo system requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Wondering whether your PC will be able to run Ghostwire Tokyo? Well, our system requirements hub has you covered.

The Ghostwire Tokyo release date is just around the corner and soon players will be able to dive into Bethesda’s spooky action-adventure game. However, if you wish to take down the Yokai-infested streets of Tokyo, you’ll need to ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

After all, having frightening FPS drops and horrifying hardware crashes will make your supernatural experience even scarier. Fortunately, the Ghostwire Tokyo system requirements have now been revealed, giving future spirit detectives a sneak peek into the minimum and maximum system requirements needed to run the game.

So, if you’re wondering whether your current rig can play Ghostwire Tokyo smoothly or whether you’ll need to upgrade, then we have all the details you need.

Tokyo Ghostwire System requirements

Tokyo Ghostwire’s PC requirements have been revealed by Bethesda Softworks, so you’ll need to ensure you meet either the minimum or recommended settings to have the best gameplay experience.

Simply check the requirements outlined below to see if your PC can run Ghostwire Tokyo before you commit to buying a copy on Steam or Epic.

Minimum Tokyo Ghostwire system requirements

OS: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 OR AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Storage Recommended

Recommended Tokyo Ghostwire system requirements

OS: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1080 OR AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Storage

So, there you have it, all the Tokyo Ghostwire system requirements needed to run the game.