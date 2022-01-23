How to add new Beat Saber songs: Download and install custom maps

Beat Saber comes equipped with tons of music but if you’re getting tired of the usual repertoire, we’re here to show you how to add new songs to the game, including a step-by-step breakdown on how to find, download, and install custom maps.

Beat Saber has become an absolute phenomenon in the world of rhythm gaming. Four years after its release the game is more popular than ever and has been downloaded over four million times across all platforms.

If you’re among that four million and are looking to add a little bit of something new to the game’s 120+ song tracklist then we’ve got everything that you need to know to get started.

Contents

How to add customs songs and maps to Beat Saber on PC

One thing to note about adding anything new to Beat Saber is that you’ll want to find a safe hosting site before downloading anything.

For this purpose, we recommend BeatSaver as it’s a well-known resource that has been verified by the modding community.

There are two ways to go about adding new tracks to PC: you can either use the ModAssistant program to do the work for you or you can manually add songs to the game yourself.

If you’re using ModAssistant, this is what the process will look like:

Download and open the assistant program. Search on the left-hand side of the screen for the Options menu and click it Find “Enable OneClick install” and make sure the box is checked and that BeatSaver is an approved source. Save your changes before heading to the BeatSaver website. Locate the song you want to download and use the OneClick button to download it.

That’s it! Once you’ve done this your song should be automatically added to the Beat Saber directory.

How to manually add new songs to Beat Saber

For players who would rather skip out installing another program, the end result will be the same but you’ll have to do the leg work for each new song:

Go to the BeatSaver website and download the zip file for the song you’re after. Extract the zip file as a folder and rename that folder with the song’s title. Open up the BeatSaber folder on your computer and enter your new song into the ‘CustomLevels‘ area of the game’s files.

You may need to relaunch the game afterward but the song will now be a permanent fixture in your collection.

How to add new songs and custom maps on Oculus Quest

Downloading new tracks for Oculus Quest players is a much more involved process.

Read More: The best Oculus Quest 2 games in 2022

Before you can even begin to get started, you’ll need to have installed an Oculus modding kit like SideQuest and a patch program like BMBF for the songs to make it into the game.

If you’ve done that and are ready to get the tracks into your game, the steps get much less convoluted from there:

Open the in-game browser to connect to BeatSaber and search for your desired song. Use OneClickInstall to add the files directly into your game. Find the song in your tracklist to verify that everything was successful.

After all that work you’ll be free to play the track you downloaded or to go on the hunt and start expanding your library.

