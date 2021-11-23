What is Xbox Museum? How to explore your gaming history in 3D

Xbox Museum is part of Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebration, allowing players to take a deep look at the company’s history in making games alongside their own unique gaming experiences.

Microsoft’s Xbox launched back in 2001 and changed the shape of console gaming forever. From blockbuster successes like Halo and Gears of War to cult-classics like Fusion Frenzy, the tech giant’s first time at the plate was a resounding homerun – but we know now that they were only getting started.

This new exhibit allows fans a chance to walk the halls of history via a virtual arena that showcases the brand’s biggest highlights and missteps of the last two decades. That’s not all, though; the interactive display also offers a more personal touch for veteran Xbox users.

What is Xbox Museum?

The Xbox Museum is a virtual tour of all the biggest moments of the Xbox brand so far. Featuring 132 interactable objects, the showcase allows players to explore a digital collection of the brand’s storied history.

From the launch of Xbox Live all the way up to the birth of the Xbox Series X|S, each exhibit features an in-depth look at familiar Xbox moments of past and present. Not all of them are positive things, either – there are individual monuments for Xbox 360’s Red Ring of Death (and the time that Microsoft failed to buy Nintendo back in 2000).

The entire experience is tied together by offering players a chance to look at their personal history and connection to the Xbox brand over the years.

How to view your gaming history with Xbox Museum

The Xbox museum also features a personalized section for each user that drops in for a visit. This section offers insights into how much time you’ve spent on each console, when you first connected to Xbox Live, and a whole host of other features.

In order to see your display, you’ll need to do a few things:

Visit the Xbox Museum website Sign in with your Xbox account details Select the trophy icon to access your personal stats and highlights

You can also share this experience with your friends via a personalized link, so feel free to invite your buddies along and let the nostalgia take over as you celebrate 20 years of Xbox.