What are the most irritating challenges in gaming?

With a little help from NIVEA MEN, we have some of the most irritating challenges in all of gaming for you to not try.

While gaming is supposed to be a relaxing hobby, games can often lead to frustration. Lag, hackers, or even playing with bad teammates can irritate gamers and make them lose their cool.

But something else that can often irritate players is the frustration of not being able to beat a difficult boss, finish a tough level, or complete a gruelling challenge. Especially for completionists, getting 100% completion in a game can be a nightmare.

Article continues after ad

NIVEA MEN can help relieve the five signs of irritation for any gamer, Burning, Redness, Dryness, Itchiness, Tightness, all can be solved with a good skincare routine, however, we wanted to see what these signs looked like in game form so we teamed up with the NIVEA MEN team to see which challenges would irritate us in the same way.

Here are five irritating achievements to try your hand at. Have you done them all?

Article continues after ad

Redness: Faster than sound (Crash Bandicoot 4)

Since 1996 the eponymous Crash Bandicoot has been leaving players frustrated and red in the face and this newest challenge is no different. It’s hard enough to complete some of these levels but to do it at speed is a new level of irritation that even NIVEA MEN can’t help with. To unlock this achievement, players must earn all of the platinum time trial relics.

Now platinum is not the highest completion score a player can get, so it’s not as though you have to ace every trial, but with 38 possible relics to earn this one can take a while.

Article continues after ad

Dryness: The bladder of steel (Rock Band 2)

A tongue in cheek reference to not being able to use the bathroom, this challenge requires players to complete the Endless Setlist 2 without failing or pausing.

Now the Endless Setlist 2 is a challenge itself, because you cannot play the songs on easy and a failure restarts the setlist. But with 84 songs on the list and no pauses allowed, you’ll have to devote over 6 hours to complete this challenge. NIVEA MEN may help relieve dryness but with this challenge relieving yourself will have to wait, you’ll need that bladder of steel indeed.

Article continues after ad

Burning: The floor is lava (Overwatch 2)

Overwatch is already a stressful game as it is, but this one might have you yanking your hair out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To complete this challenge, players must get three killing blows while wall riding as Lucio without dying in Quick or Competitive Play, treat the floor as lava and try not to get burnt! Now, getting three killing blows while wall riding isn’t a challenge itself, but not dying once in a match as a support like Lucio is a tall task.

Article continues after ad

Itchiness: The Legendary Hero (Metal Gear Solid 4)

Another “grind it out” challenge, ‘The Legendary Hero’ requires players to complete every single challenge in MGS4.

Getting a 100% completion of MGS4 is estimated to take around 32 hours of play time without even taking a break to scratch an itch, so if you’re exceptionally talented at the game don’t worry, iIt should only take you a day or two to get this achievement…

Tightness: Hard work pays off (Gran Turismo 7)

The last irritating challenge seems easy on the surface, as it only requires the player to complete five licences. However, each licence contains ten challenges which require players to beat specific courses with a specific car. And these courses aren’t easy, there will be tight corners and even tighter finishes.

Article continues after ad

While you might be tempted to take on these challenges to show off your gaming chops, it might be worth reconsidering unless you have plenty of patience. Unlike skin tightness, NIVEA MEN isn’t going to be able to give you any help with this challenge..

Are you equipped with the patience and determination needed to take on these challenges? Prior to embarking on the pursuit of these accomplishments, ensure that you are not afflicted by any of the signs of irritation. Gather your NIVEA MEN products and ensure that no irritations are present before settling in to begin! Good luck!