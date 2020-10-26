 Watch Dogs Legion Trophies and Achievements list complete 100%
Watch Dogs Legion full trophies and achievements list revealed

Published: 26/Oct/2020 11:29 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 11:33

by Andrew Highton
Text advertising trophies and achievements for Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is set to be another huge AAA release for Ubisoft, and now the trophies and achievements for the game have finally been released. Our Watch Dogs Legion trophies and achievements guide should tell you everything you need to know about them.

As we head towards the end of 2020, a few, big AAA games are still left on the radar. One such game is Ubisoft’s newest entry into the hack’n’hack Watch Dogs franchise. The series’ first two entries focused on delivering an empowering, hacking experience that really tried to put the player in control.

Whereas Watch Dogs Legion wants to put the control into as many players as possible, making the game’s universal protagonist system a tantalizingly, fascinating experiment. But as you go on this inventive journey, you might also want to keep an eye out for the game’s trophies and achievements. So we’re going to run through all of the Watch Dogs Legion trophies and achievements below.

Let’s jump into it.

*Possible story spoilers*

A hacker and its Spiderbot in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
Spiderbot does whatever a Spiderbot does.

Watch Dogs Legion trophies and achievements

Here is the complete list of Watch Dogs Legion trophies and achievements for you to view and see what tasks you’ll need to undertake.

Completionist Get all other trophies
Brave New World Complete “Operation Westminster”
The Future Is Bright Complete the 404 Storyline
Long Live The Queen Complete the Kellen Storyline
Hacker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy Complete the SIRS Storyline
When Good Men Do Nothing Complete the Albion Storyline
Divided We Fall Complete the DedSec Storyline
The One That Got Away Complete “Finding Bagley”
In The Nick of Time Complete “Change of Heart”
A Roof Over Your Head Complete “Royal Treatment”
England For Everyone Complete “Parks and Reclamation”
A Dish Best Served Cold Complete a Revenge Mission
Making Friends Recruit an Operative after completing “Reporting For Duty”
Rise Up Turn one borough into Defiant state
Take Back London Turn all the boroughs into Defiant state
And Stay Down Defeat a DedSec Adversary
Every Walk of Life Have a team of 20 Operatives with different occupations
Meta-Gaming Recruit a Video Game Designer
Down To The Wire Perform 5 stealth takedowns with a Professional Hitman
Death From Above Kill 5 Albion guards using Dive Bomb
NO NOT THE BEES Neutralize 10 Albion guards using Bee Swarms
Hack The Planet Propagate a hack across 8 targets at once
Shaken Not Stirred Disable weapons of 5 Albion guards at once using the Spy Watch Gadget
Power To The People Have your followers neutralize a total of 3 Albion guards
Paint Me Like One of Your… Stun Clan Kelley members 5 times with paintball gun headshots
Throw The Book At Them Perform 5 arrest takedowns
The Royal Tour Enter Buckingham Palace’s restricted area disguised as a Royal Guard
You Don’t See Me! Escape a Pursuit Level 5 doing a Statue Emote
Could’ve Made National Complete Kick up challenge intermediate 1
Bullseye Complete a Darts game in every Darts location
Piece de Resistance Complete a Paste Up in every Paste Up location
Bottom’s Up Drink at least once in every Drink location
DedSec Delivery Complete 20 Parcel Fox Delivery Missions
All About Aesthetic Buy a Weapon Skin
Re-Wrap My Whip Buy a Vehicle Paint
Fresh Threads Spend 100 000 ETO on Clothes in shops
Fully Kitted Unlock all Upgrades
Locked And Loaded Purchase all the upgrades for every weapon
Oral History Collect 50 Audio Logs
Magpie Collect 15 Relics

From mentioning game meta to even references of Nicholas Cage, the light-hearted approach to Watch Dogs Legion is evident. The list itself seems to be a mixture of story-based accomplishments and exploring the different elements of the game.

There’s a lot here for players to enjoy and try out so good luck, and stay tuned for more Watch Dogs Legion content as we await the game’s release.

Racing

Forza Motorsport moves to Xbox Game Pass and players are furious

Published: 26/Oct/2020 11:28

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Motorsport 7 Porsche

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport 7 is still enjoying plenty of playtime despite being over three years old and has recently been added to Xbox Game Pass. Not all fans of the racing simulator are happy about it, however.

Despite being released over three years ago on October 3, 2017, Forza Motorsport 7 is still ranked as one of the best driving simulators available for the Xbox. Until the next installment is released, Forza Motorsport 7 looks set to retain its crown, and has recently been added to Xbox’s Game Pass service.

Many have praised the Game Pass service highly. Players pay a nominal monthly fee of $14.99 for access to over 100 games, including Forza Horizon 4 and now Forza Motorsport 7.

While many fans will likely be overjoyed at the news, not everyone is so happy.

Forza Motorsport Game Pass Issues
Reddit: u/xnvrdarren
Many players have discovered issues with online multiplayer races since the game’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox Game Pass issues

Since the game’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass opens it up to so many more players, it also opens it up to less experienced and less serious gamers.

This proves to be quite an issue for those that want to play Forza Motorsport 7 as a serious racing simulator. While single-player gameplay is unaffected, online multiplayer has been hit with a number of new, inexperienced, and often clumsy players.

Posting to /r/Forza, Redditor xnvrdarren showcased a perfect example of new or sabotaging players ruining races. Showing the first corner of an online multiplayer race on Forza Motorsport 7, the race descends into complete chaos as the players all pile into each other, rather than take the corner correctly.

Since the game appeared on Game Pass, this is how 99% of all races start from r/forza

However, it seems that many players have not noticed much of a difference, and have been cynical about the online multiplayer from the start.

Referring to the dodgy driving, one Redditor said “If anything I’d attribute it to more people playing [now that the game is on Game Pass] whereas before it was more dedicated racers who are more experienced at this point.”

Even that comment seems optimistic compared to some, with one commenter, in particular, saying that that “clean racing was never a thing on this game.”

With the influx of new players, it will be interesting to see whether this is an issue that calms down as they get used to the game, or whether developers Turn 10 will have to step in and make amendments.