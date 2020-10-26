Watch Dogs Legion Trophies and Achievements list complete 100%

Watch Dogs Legion is set to be another huge AAA release for Ubisoft, and now the trophies and achievements for the game have finally been released. Our Watch Dogs Legion trophies and achievements guide should tell you everything you need to know about them.
As we head towards the end of 2020, a few, big AAA games are still left on the radar. One such game is Ubisoft’s newest entry into the hack’n’hack Watch Dogs franchise. The series’ first two entries focused on delivering an empowering, hacking experience that really tried to put the player in control.
Whereas Watch Dogs Legion wants to put the control into as many players as possible, making the game’s universal protagonist system a tantalizingly, fascinating experiment. But as you go on this inventive journey, you might also want to keep an eye out for the game’s trophies and achievements. So we’re going to run through all of the Watch Dogs Legion trophies and achievements below.
Let’s jump into it.
*Possible story spoilers*
Watch Dogs Legion trophies and achievements
Here is the complete list of Watch Dogs Legion trophies and achievements for you to view and see what tasks you’ll need to undertake.
|Completionist
|Get all other trophies
|Brave New World
|Complete “Operation Westminster”
|The Future Is Bright
|Complete the 404 Storyline
|Long Live The Queen
|Complete the Kellen Storyline
|Hacker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
|Complete the SIRS Storyline
|When Good Men Do Nothing
|Complete the Albion Storyline
|Divided We Fall
|Complete the DedSec Storyline
|The One That Got Away
|Complete “Finding Bagley”
|In The Nick of Time
|Complete “Change of Heart”
|A Roof Over Your Head
|Complete “Royal Treatment”
|England For Everyone
|Complete “Parks and Reclamation”
|A Dish Best Served Cold
|Complete a Revenge Mission
|Making Friends
|Recruit an Operative after completing “Reporting For Duty”
|Rise Up
|Turn one borough into Defiant state
|Take Back London
|Turn all the boroughs into Defiant state
|And Stay Down
|Defeat a DedSec Adversary
|Every Walk of Life
|Have a team of 20 Operatives with different occupations
|Meta-Gaming
|Recruit a Video Game Designer
|Down To The Wire
|Perform 5 stealth takedowns with a Professional Hitman
|Death From Above
|Kill 5 Albion guards using Dive Bomb
|NO NOT THE BEES
|Neutralize 10 Albion guards using Bee Swarms
|Hack The Planet
|Propagate a hack across 8 targets at once
|Shaken Not Stirred
|Disable weapons of 5 Albion guards at once using the Spy Watch Gadget
|Power To The People
|Have your followers neutralize a total of 3 Albion guards
|Paint Me Like One of Your…
|Stun Clan Kelley members 5 times with paintball gun headshots
|Throw The Book At Them
|Perform 5 arrest takedowns
|The Royal Tour
|Enter Buckingham Palace’s restricted area disguised as a Royal Guard
|You Don’t See Me!
|Escape a Pursuit Level 5 doing a Statue Emote
|Could’ve Made National
|Complete Kick up challenge intermediate 1
|Bullseye
|Complete a Darts game in every Darts location
|Piece de Resistance
|Complete a Paste Up in every Paste Up location
|Bottom’s Up
|Drink at least once in every Drink location
|DedSec Delivery
|Complete 20 Parcel Fox Delivery Missions
|All About Aesthetic
|Buy a Weapon Skin
|Re-Wrap My Whip
|Buy a Vehicle Paint
|Fresh Threads
|Spend 100 000 ETO on Clothes in shops
|Fully Kitted
|Unlock all Upgrades
|Locked And Loaded
|Purchase all the upgrades for every weapon
|Oral History
|Collect 50 Audio Logs
|Magpie
|Collect 15 Relics
From mentioning game meta to even references of Nicholas Cage, the light-hearted approach to Watch Dogs Legion is evident. The list itself seems to be a mixture of story-based accomplishments and exploring the different elements of the game.
There’s a lot here for players to enjoy and try out so good luck, and stay tuned for more Watch Dogs Legion content as we await the game’s release.