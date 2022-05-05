Warframe’s TennoCon event returning this summer

When is TennoCon 2022?

TennoCon 2022 will take place digitally on Saturday, July 16, 2022, and will broadcast live from both London and Ontario to various streaming platforms. Anyone can join the event and attendance will be free.

Before the event, fans will be able to submit Warframe-themed art and cosplay entries for a chance to be featured during TennoCon’s broadcast. To take part, players will need to download a submission form from the TennoCon website. Submissions must be completed no later than Thursday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET to qualify.

As it does every year, TennoCon’s Warframe event offers attendees access to exclusive Warframe news, reveals, and behind-the-scenes insight into the game’s development and future. Therefore, committed Warframe players will want to get involved to see what’s next for the popular multiplayer game.

Speaking of new Warframe content, players can jump into Warframe’s newest update, Angels of the Zariman, today for free. Angels of Zariman is the follow-up to the previous expansion, The New War.

Warframe Angels of Zariman expansion

Speaking of new Warframe content, players can jump into Warframe’s newest update, Angels of the Zariman, today for free.

Sheldon Carter, COO of Digital Extremes, said: “TennoCon is designed to give Warframe players a peek behind our game development curtain, while also taking a moment to celebrate the community of players that make Warframe what it is today.”

Read More: Warframe Promo codes 2022

“We are in the midst of curating a jaw-dropping lineup of announcements and reveals, coupled with interactive in-game experiences that will really make TennoCon bigger and better than ever before.”

You can follow the Warframe’s TennoCon 2022 event on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Warframe can also be downloaded for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.