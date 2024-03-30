Warframe Dante Unbound update goes live with new Warframe, weapons & activities

Warframe is entering an exciting period as it celebrates eleven years since its release. As part of that, the Dante Unbound Mainline Update is here, and it brings some exciting additions to the game’s existing offering.

At the start of an exciting weekend for Warframe players, developer Digital Extremes released the Dante Unbound update at the same time as making tickets for this year’s Tennocon available. The update adds an exciting new Warframe, as well as activities and some highly requested quality-of-life updates.

In the developer’s own words, this is what players can expect from the release:

“Defend the Leverian from the avaricious clutches of Parvos Granum and the Corpus! Drusus, curator and caretaker of the Leverian, requests your help to get out from under Parvos’s gilded thumb. It falls to you to track down his assistant and chief chronicler, the Warframe Dante. Master Dante’s Abilities as you take on new Missions and greater challenges than ever before.”

Among the new challenges in Dante Unbound is a new Disruption activity. Entrati Disruption will follow a similar format to existing challenges of its ilk, with players seeking out keys to insert into conduits. The challenge does feature a new enemy type, amusingly known as The Gruzzling.

Additionally, players can participate in a new weekly challenge known as Deep Archimedea. This challenge consists of three missions that must be completed in sequence, and players cannot return to the orbiter or change loadout once they begin the first stage.

There has also been a significant rework for Inaros, with the changes designed to further define the Warframe’s theme and purpose. The major mechanic that this revolves around comes when the player dies. In this instance, Inaros becomes a shadow of itself, and if the controller gets a certain number of kills quickly, they will respawn.

The Dante Unbound update is the biggest since Whisper in the Walls and should provide the foundation for the game over the next few months.

