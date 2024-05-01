Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC is secretly responsible for the game’s loot

All of the random loot you find in Baldur’s Gate 3 may have been left by one of the NPCs you can encounter in the story.

One of the great mysteries of video games and tabletop RPGs is who is leaving all of that loot behind. In some games, treasure is randomly generated, which means baffling selections of items can be found in tiny treasure chests.

This trope originates in games like Dungeons & Dragons, as the older editions had random treasure tables for DMs to roll on. This had the downside of leaving players wondering why the enemies they killed weren’t using magic swords, potions, and wands in their stash.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has this issue, with players finding amazing magic items strewn around the game world, which no one has bothered to pick up.

It turns out that there’s a reason for all of this treasure within D&D lore, and it comes from the creator of the Forgotten Realms himself. In the novel “The Temptation of Elminster” by Ed Greenwood, it’s explained why so much great loot is left lying around for adventurers to find.

As discussed by fans, there’s a passage in the book where Elminster, the legendary mage of Shadowdale, talks about how he often leaves magic items and scrolls in ancient tombs, all on the orders of Mystra, the Goddess of Magic. In most cases, Elminster made these items or left instructions for casters to craft gear.

Considering Elminster shows up in Baldur’s Gate 3 and has an important role in Gale’s quest, it makes sense that he’s hanging around and playing a role in the important events surrounding the Mind Flayer parasites and the new champions of the Dead Three.

Chances are, he’s aiding Tav and the others from behind the scenes, setting them up with items to help them on their journey. It also explains why he isn’t solving the problems himself with Meteor Swarm and Wish spells, as he’s too busy stocking up barrels with potions.