Warframe Dante Unbound patch notes: New Warframe, Inaros rework & more

Warframe Dante Unbound patch notes: New Warframe, Inaros rework & moreDigital Extremes
As the next mainline update for Warframe, Dante Unbound is bringing some pretty big changes. With a whole new Warframe to learn and significant reworks to existing ones, there’s a lot to unpack as the game heads into its next phase.
The titular new Warframe has an interesting theme, pitched as a daring researcher of Leverian lore. It also has some interesting damage output and looks like it should offer reasonable support for groups looking for additional survivability.
One of the more mysterious elements is the new enemy, The Gruzzling. This enemy will appear in the new Entrati Disruption activity, which tasks players with seeking out keys to insert into the game’s conduits, similarly to previous activities of the same name.
Here’s a full breakdown of all the changes in the Dante Unbound update, now live.
Complete Warframe Dante Unbound update notes, Patch 35.5
- New Warframe: Dante
- New Incarnon Weapons
- Onos
- Ruvox
- New Deimos Node: Armatus (Disruption)
- Disruption Quality Of Life Changes
- New Enemy: Gruzzling
- Albrecht’s Laboratories & Sanctum Anatomica Changes
- “Research Dante” Store
- Albrecht’s Laboratories Tileset Expansion!
- Weekly Archon Shard Offering Moved to Sanctum Anatomica
- Netracell Drop Table Changes
- Styanax Tonatiuh Collection
- Tennogen Unbound
- New In-Game Market Additions
- Archon Shard Expansion: Ascent Fusion
- New Warframe Augment Mods
- Dante Unbound Warframe Ability Changes
- Inaros Rework
- Mirage Eclipse & Prism Changes
- Gara Passive Change
- Nourish Helminth Change
- Loki Ability Changes
- Yareli Ability Changes
- Customization For Warframes With Invisibility Abilities
- Omnia Void Fissures
- Steel Path Additions
- The Steel Path: Zariman & Cavia Bounties
- Steel Path Incursion Expansion: Zariman And Albrecht’s Laboratories
- New Player Path Improvements
- Cephalon Simaris Introduction
- Mote Amp Acquisition
- Junction Changes
- Mastery-Rank Locked Inbox Messages
- Railjack Market Bundle Changes
- Quest Changes
- Melee Attack Changes
- Melee Ground Slam Attack Changes
- Melee Finisher Improvements
- Auto-Melee Fixes
- Dante Unbound UI Quality Of Life Changes
- New UI Sorting Categories
- New Fast Travel Menus: Orbiter, Relays, & Dojo
- Upgrade Screen Changes
- Warframe, Weapon, And Railjack Stat Ui Rework
- Duviri Improvements
- Top Quality of Life Changes
- Circuit Assassination: Corrupted Jackal Changes
- Enemy Bonewidow Necramech Rework
- GI Volume Lighting Updates
- Kubrow Fur Updates
- Haztech & Smelter Suit Drifter Conversion
- General Additions
- General Changes
- Optimizations
- Top Fixes
- General Fixes
That’s everything that has now been added to the game with the Dante Unbound update. As with all mainline changes of this type, more balancing is likely in the immediate future.