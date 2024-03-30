Warframe Dante Unbound patch notes: New Warframe, Inaros rework & more

As the next mainline update for Warframe, Dante Unbound is bringing some pretty big changes. With a whole new Warframe to learn and significant reworks to existing ones, there’s a lot to unpack as the game heads into its next phase.

The titular new Warframe has an interesting theme, pitched as a daring researcher of Leverian lore. It also has some interesting damage output and looks like it should offer reasonable support for groups looking for additional survivability.

One of the more mysterious elements is the new enemy, The Gruzzling. This enemy will appear in the new Entrati Disruption activity, which tasks players with seeking out keys to insert into the game’s conduits, similarly to previous activities of the same name.

Here’s a full breakdown of all the changes in the Dante Unbound update, now live.

New Warframe: Dante

New Incarnon Weapons Onos Ruvox

New Deimos Node: Armatus (Disruption) Disruption Quality Of Life Changes

New Enemy: Gruzzling

Albrecht’s Laboratories & Sanctum Anatomica Changes “Research Dante” Store Albrecht’s Laboratories Tileset Expansion! Weekly Archon Shard Offering Moved to Sanctum Anatomica Netracell Drop Table Changes

Styanax Tonatiuh Collection

Tennogen Unbound

New In-Game Market Additions

Archon Shard Expansion: Ascent Fusion

New Warframe Augment Mods

Dante Unbound Warframe Ability Changes Inaros Rework Mirage Eclipse & Prism Changes Gara Passive Change Nourish Helminth Change Loki Ability Changes Yareli Ability Changes Customization For Warframes With Invisibility Abilities

Omnia Void Fissures

Steel Path Additions The Steel Path: Zariman & Cavia Bounties Steel Path Incursion Expansion: Zariman And Albrecht’s Laboratories

New Player Path Improvements Cephalon Simaris Introduction Mote Amp Acquisition Junction Changes Mastery-Rank Locked Inbox Messages Railjack Market Bundle Changes Quest Changes

Melee Attack Changes Melee Ground Slam Attack Changes Melee Finisher Improvements Auto-Melee Fixes

Dante Unbound UI Quality Of Life Changes New UI Sorting Categories New Fast Travel Menus: Orbiter, Relays, & Dojo Upgrade Screen Changes Warframe, Weapon, And Railjack Stat Ui Rework

Duviri Improvements Top Quality of Life Changes Circuit Assassination: Corrupted Jackal Changes

Enemy Bonewidow Necramech Rework

GI Volume Lighting Updates

Kubrow Fur Updates

Haztech & Smelter Suit Drifter Conversion

General Additions

General Changes

Optimizations

Top Fixes

General Fixes

That’s everything that has now been added to the game with the Dante Unbound update. As with all mainline changes of this type, more balancing is likely in the immediate future.