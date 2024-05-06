Vlaakith’s wish in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t actually a plot hole

One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s instant death game overs seemingly introduces a huge D&D-related plot hole, but it can easily be explained.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 has a level cap of 12, the game prevents players from accessing the more ridiculous things D&D 5e players can do as they gain experience. This means they can’t use level 9 spells, which are the most powerful in the game, with effects that can alter reality itself.

While Tav and their allies might not have access to epic magic, that isn’t true of the NPCs. If the player meets Vlaakith in the Githyanki Creche, it’s possible to cause a non-standard game over, by angering her so much that she uses the level 9 Wish spell to kill the party.

The problem with introducing such a cool scene is that it confirms Vlaakith can cast Wish, which raises all kinds of questions about why she doesn’t use it to accomplish her goals. Why doesn’t she use her Wish to steal Orpheus’ power or get hold of the Astral Prism?

As discussed by fans online, there are actually a few reasons why Wish wouldn’t solve Vlaakith’s problems. For one thing, Wish is notorious for backfiring on the caster, with D&D DMs spending decades twisting the player’s words and giving them a negative result, especially if the Wish is for selfish reasons.

“Oh, you wish for a +5 legendary sword? Well, here it is… along with the Archdevil who is currently holding it. Enjoy!” — Dungeon Masters before they laugh.

For this reason, stealing Orpheus’ power or asking for the Astral Prism could have easily backfired. Vlaakith is rising toward true godhood and has an empire under her command, so why take the risk?

In the D&D 5e Player’s Handbook, the description for Wish states that the bigger the request, the higher the chance it goes wrong. Surely, high-level spellcasters in the D&D multiverse are aware of this and don’t push their luck.

This means that Vlaakith’s Wish scene should just be treated as a funny Easter Egg for players who enjoy mouthing off. While she can cast Wish, it won’t solve her problems, and the fact that she doesn’t use it to stop the story from happening isn’t a plot hole.