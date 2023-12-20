Get 46% off this D&D core rulebook bundle before the holidays

Featuring necessary info for players and DMs, alongside hundreds of pages of incredible monster designs, this is one bundle you won’t want to miss.

D&D 5e’s popularity is showing little sign of slowing down, and more players are being drawn into the game than ever. Now, this core rulebook bundle serves as a perfect entry point for the venerable RPG.

At 46% off right now, this is an incredible saving that will allow you to fully engage at the gaming table and build a perfect party with your friends.

If you’re looking to learn D&D over the holidays and have some adventures in the new year, now’s the perfect time to pick up these books.

WOTC

The D&D 5e core rulebook set comes with everything a gaming group needs to get started with the legendary TTRPG. The set I comprised of The Dungeon Master’s Guide, Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual, and a stylish DM screen.

This bundle contains knowledge for newcomers alongside a huge amount of useful material for players and DMs of any skill level. While D&D Beyond and other online services have grown in popularity in recent years, there’s really no substitution for having these manuals close to hand.

This D&D core rulebook bundle will serve brilliantly as an introduction to the world of D&D and can take pride of place on any bookshelf or gaming table for years to come.

