Twitter freaking out after official Need for Speed account calls fan “milkshake brain”

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

A fan started an argument with the official Need for Speed Twitter account, one in which the person running the account called the NFS fan “milkshake brain” and told them to “cry about it”.

Need for Speed Unbound has its release date coming up, and an announcement tweet from the official Need for Speed Twitter account revealed that pre-ordering the Palace Edition of the game will grant players 3 days of early access.

The tweet said that “You asked and we listened”, implying that fans of the series wanted the game as soon as possible and that they now had a way to get early access.

In reply to a fan that criticized their wording, an argument went off the rails and resulted in the Need for Speed Twitter account calling a fan “milkshake brain” and telling them to “cry about it”.

Need for Speed Twitter account insults “milkshake brain” fan

The user questioning Need for Speed’s initial tweet, KyloZen0, criticized their approach to writing the announcement for their upcoming game.

“Hold on – what did we ask for and what did you listen to, exactly? To pay more to get 3 days early access?”

An argument between the two ensued. The Need for Speed account was flinging insults like “milkshake brain” at the Twitter user, and criticizing them by saying that “reading is fundamental”. While the Need for Speed account has deleted its tweets, the conversation has been preserved by LegacyKillaHD.

By the end of the argument, Kylo claimed they weren’t going to buy the game after having the argument with the person running Need for Speed’s account, to which they replied: “I’m not reading all that, sorry that happened to you or congratulations.”

While the tweets have since been deleted, neither Need for Speed or EA have commented on the matter.