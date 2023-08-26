Twitch streamer confused by suspicious number of new Armored Core fans

FromSoftware’s latest title, Armored Core 6, is the latest release in a star-studded year for gaming, and for one streamer, the hype didn’t seem that genuine.

Twitch streamer Northernlion, who planned on streaming the game to over half a million followers, went on a bit of a rant when one chatter said that Armored Core was one of their favorite game series.

FromSoft shelved the series for a while to focus on Dark Souls and other “SoulsBourne” games, including last year’s Game of the Year Elden Ring.

Now they’re breathing new life into an older series, but with a decade-long gap between Armored Core titles, not all the people excited for the game are familiar with the history of the series.

Twitch streamer Northernlion calls out new Armored Core fans

When one chatter said that they were excited to see Northernlion play one of their favourite series, the streamer responded by calling them out.

He said: “Are you talking about Armored Core? Don’t lie! Where did all these Armored Core fans come from? You liars! This is a game that eight people in Osaka played until FromSoftware exploded by making a decade of souls-esque games.

“Now everybody is like ‘Oh I’m so glad they’re making a new Armored Core’. You didn’t give a sh*t about Armored Core!. 10 years ago nobody was talking about it.

“People are saying they made fifteen of them. I don’t believe it. If they made fifteen of them, why isn’t the new one called Armored Core 16?

The game’s been getting a ton of hype despite a very crowded release time. Sandwiched between Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, which could eat up some of the sci-fi audience. There aren’t any mechs in that game, though.

