Top 3 Destiny 2 alternatives to play in 2024

Here are some of the best Destiny alternative games to play in 2024 for players who want to scratch that loot-grinding itch.

Destiny 2 has dominated the looter-shooter category for a decade, ever since Bungie released the first game in 2014.

However, with the upcoming The Final Shape content being the last DLC for Destiny 2, or if you’re bored with the current meta, here are some games to fill the loot-grinding void.

Warframe

Warframe isn’t even a relatively new game. In fact, it is even older than the Destiny franchise. Yet, the developers have continued to listen to community feedback and have delivered quality updates time and time again.

Unlike Destiny, the developers haven’t sunsetted any of the old story, meaning there is a humongous amount of content to get stuck into.

While the game lacks the same quality of PvP action as Bungie’s title, the variety of different Warframes (exo-suits that grant players different abilities) make the PvE element of the game exhilarating and nearly never boring. Definitely worth a try, especially for newcomers in 2024.

Remnant 2

This is another game that preys on people who love customization and loot but in a Dark Souls-esque package. The third-person shooter title gives players the opportunity to play different classes, use different perks and skills, and a whole host of weird and wacky weapons to discover that can lead to some outrageously entertaining builds.

But beware, the game is described as Dark Souls-esque for a reason, and the difficulty is nothing to be sniffed at. The deadly bosses you will encounter have the ability to send you back to the respawn screen time and time again, but it only makes the victories all the more satisfying.

Diablo 4

This game is an absolute grinder. There is no denying that. However, for some people, the loot grind of trying to find the perfect weapon rolls was what they enjoyed most about Destiny, and Diablo 4 can certainly fill that void and then some more.

If you can get used to the switch over to an eagle-eye POV, then the clever itemization loot system will have you grinding for hours on end without you even realizing it, so make sure you’ve got a comfy gaming chair.

None of these games has claimed to be “Destiny Killers”, unlike previous titles that have all pretty much unanimously flopped like EA’s Anthem title. So, they don’t exactly follow the same looter-shooter formula as Destiny, but for those wanting to give something new a try I wholeheartedly recommend taking a dive into any of these franchises.