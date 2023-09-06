Todd Howard hints when we’ll hear more about Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game

During an interview focused on Starfield, Todd Howard indicated fans won’t have to wait too much longer to learn more about Bethesda’s announced Indiana Jones game.

Back in January 2021, Bethesda surprised gamers with a short teaser trailer for an Indiana Jones game being developed by Machine Games. The announcement doesn’t really tell fans much about what to expect from the game, which was clearly in very early development at the time.

While very little has been said in the two and a half years since the reveal, Bethesda game director and executive producer Todd Howard has given the clearest indication as to when fans can expect to hear more.

Fans should expect Indiana Jones game news in 2024

In an interview with Esquire’s Shannon Liao coinciding with Starfield‘s release, Todd Howard was asked about Machine’s Indiana Jones game.

While he couldn’t go into detail, Liao noted that “Howard would talk more about Indiana Jones” if he were able to, but was not allowed at the time. As she left the office, Howard said, “We’ll talk next year.”

This is the clearest hint yet that Bethesda will have more to say on Indiana Jones in 2024.

As the interview makes clear, Howard is a huge fan of the series who wants to “[bring Indiana Jones] to video games in a unique way.”

At the time it was announced, fans were quick to point out that Machine Games’ work on the Nazi fighting-centric Wolfenstein games makes them the perfect team to take on Indiana Jones.

Still, not much is known about the upcoming game, including its genre. When asked about it last year, Todd Howard called it a “mash-up” of genres that “isn’t one thing intentionally.” Fortunately for those concerned Indiana Jones would become another Elder Scrolls 6 or Metroid Prime 4 situation, it seems more information on the title is coming next year.