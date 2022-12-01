Todd Howard reveals Indiana Jones game will be a genre “mashup”

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

According to Bethesda producer Todd Howard, MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game will come as a “genre mash-up.”

Bethesda Softworks announced the project in January 2021, revealing Wolfenstein studio MachineGames as the lead developer.

In addition, Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard serves as Executive Producer on the Indy-starring title, but further details about the production remain under lock and key.

Since the release is likely several years away, concrete details are unlikely to surface anytime soon. In a recent interview, however, Howard did make noteworthy clarification.

The Indiana Jones game won’t just be an action-adventure romp

Todd Howard recently sat down for an interview on episode 342 of the Lex Fridman Podcast, where he briefly spoke about the untitled Indiana Jones project.

Article continues after ad

Howard called the crew at MachineGames the “perfect fit” for the endeavor, teasing that it’s coming along as a “definite love letter” to the franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When asked if players should anticipate an “action-adventure” game, the producer said the project is actually more of a “mash-up.”

Howard continued, “…it isn’t one thing intentionally. It does a lot of different things [he and MachineGames] have wanted to do in a game. It’s a unique thing.”

(Indiana Jones talk begins around the 2:33:35 mark in the video linked below.)

The Elder Scrolls producer, who counts Raiders of the Ark as his favorite film, said he originally pitched his idea for an Indiana Jones game in 2009. Bethesda and Lucasfilm couldn’t come to an agreement, so both parties shelved the proposal.

Article continues after ad

Lucasfilm Games‘ relatively newfound willingness to license out its properties allowed Howard and Co. a way back in. When the fruits of such efforts will materialize is not yet known, though.