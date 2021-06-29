Todd Howard deals major blow to Elder Scrolls 6 release date hopes

The current director and executive producer at Bethesda, Todd Howard, shed light on some development news surrounding The Elder Scrolls 6, and fans are seemingly going to have to wait a little longer than they would hope to play the game.

It is now coming close to exactly a decade since we last saw a new Elder Scrolls title, as Skyrim is now playable on every platform that has come out in recent years, and it is still a joy to play.

But, fans are growing anxious regarding when The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to release, as it was originally revealed back at E3 2018, with nothing more than a logo.

Advertisement

With no new revelations revealed at this past E3, Todd Howard has unveiled some news surrounding the development progress of The Elder Scrolls 6.

Elder Scrolls 6 still in “the design phase”

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Todd Howard finally talked about The Elder Scrolls 6, as it has been an eternity since we last heard any information around the game.

When speaking about the engine their next project Starfield is going to use, Howard noted that the next Elder Scrolls is going to massively benefit from this technology, and we can assume this is one of the reasons why we have not seen any gameplay yet.

“It’s good to think of The Elder Scrolls 6 as still being in a design phase.”

Advertisement

“Every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls 6 will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require.”

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, with it now being close to 10 years since Skyrim releases, fans were hoping the game would be in the latter stages of development by now.

But, Bethesda is going to be releasing their sci-fi RPG, Starfield in 2022, and from what we have seen thus far, it could be their best title yet.