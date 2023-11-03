The LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter is selling for the historic lowest-ever price

Amazon’s Lego deals are offering huge discounts on sets for all fandoms, and this Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter is on sale for its lowest-ever price from Amazon. The Lego Mandalorian Starfighter is at its cheapest-ever price from Amazon today.

The Mandalorian brought Star Wars fans almost universally back into the fold, following the alienating premiere of The Rise of Skywalker. Now, one of the most iconic elements of The Mandalorian is being offered as a Lego set. The revamped Naboo starfighter from The Mandalorian season 3 is available to buy and build. Initially debuting for $60 in December 2022, and occasionally dropping since then, the Star Wars Lego Mandalorian Starfighter is now 20% off for its record-lowest price of $47.97.

If you choose to pick the Star Wars Mandalorian starfighter up at Amazon now, you’ll be saving $13. While the Lego Starfighter has received drops in price before, this is the first time that it’s gone so low, with a price that’s yet to be beaten. While this sale is on, it’s the perfect time to pick up a Lego Star Wars gift in time for the Holidays.

Lego has done an incredible job of bringing the iconic Naboo starfighter design to life, accurately recreating the modifications applied and damage suffered in the Mandalorian. There are a lot of fine details on display here, from hatches to engines to Din Djarin and Grogu figures, ready to pilot their craft. With the model’s spring-loaded shooter, you can play out exciting dogfights from The Mandalorian and the wider Star Wars universe.

Suitable for ages 9+, this Lego Star Wars model is perfect for any budding sci-fi fans, both young and old. With 412 individual pieces, this building project will take a little time, making it a great collaborative activity for the holidays.

