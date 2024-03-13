The Final players rejoice as Recon Senses leaving in Season 2

The Finals players have not been fond of the Recon Senses ability and Embark has revealed that it is leaving the game with the introduction of Season 2.

Season 2 of The Finals is just around the corner as players will finally get their hands on new abilities, gear, maps, and cosmetics.

The new update will also remove some abilities to make room for the new ones and one ability that is leaving the game is the Middle class’ Recon Senses.

Players have had a rocky relationship with the information-gathering ability, so much so that Embark essentially nerfed it into the ground.

The Finals will not have Recon Senses in Season 2

With the release of Season 2 gameplay, and more information about the abilities and other new systems coming soon, players now have an idea of what is sticking around or changing.

One of the big revelations is that the Dematerializer ability showcased in the Season 2 trailer will replace Recon Senses for the Middle class.

Players seem overjoyed with the news, with some in the thread saying they will return to the title after leaving due to the ability’s strength in matches.

“Oh! Well, that is a welcome change,” one commenter said.

Others expressed similar feelings toward the change, saying that they would be happy to never see the notification that a Recon Sense user has detected their location.

“Thank f*** that’s gone. Nothing ruins your day more than planning a flank from behind with a well-placed breach charge and then ‘DETECTED’. At least tracking darts, sonar grenades, and motion sensors require some placement effort, Recon Senses was just zero-effort wallhacks,” another commenter explained.

Season 2 of The Finals comes out on March 14 and will bring a host of new content for players to enjoy.