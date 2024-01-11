The Finals players praise devs after patch 1.4.1 aim assist nerfs

The Finals players are praising the devs for listening to the community regarding aim assist issues, while also deploying a nerf in a new patch update.

After a busy Holiday season, Embark Studios has released the first update in the form of The Finals patch 1.4.1. In this update, the devs have addressed and nerfed one of the most criticized features in the game, that’s also an issue in other FPS games too, aim assist.

Players have reported aim assist being OP on a controller, with many believing it gives console players an unfair advantage. However, The Finals playerbase is now praising Embark Studios for finally listening to the community’s feedback.

Players say The Finals patch 1.4.1 changes are a “massive W”

Starting a discussion on Reddit, some players feel “today is a good day” for The Finals. With patch 1.4.1 update, Embark Studios nerfed the aim assist ability and completely removed the feature for players running key re-mapping programs on PC.

The Finals community thinks it’s a “massive W” and wants “Embark to stick to the guns with these changes” as they are “amazing!”

For players using a controller on PC, “the aim assist will be slightly less sticky and the zoom snap won’t be as aggressive and not present on the burst damage weapons.” This patch also targets players using exploits on PCs to use aim assist for unfair advantages.