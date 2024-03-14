The Finals players discover the power and pitfalls of new Season 2 ability

Season 2 of The Finals has launched with new cosmetics, game modes, and weapons for players to try out. One new piece of gear has drawn in players with its unique power and confusing pitfalls.

Season 2 of The Finals brought some massive changes to multiple loadouts and the three classes. The Medium class was hit with probably the biggest change, as the developers removed Recon Senses and added in a new ability.

The Dematerializer, which removes walls or can change enemy and neutral gear into non-threatening objects has been introduced with mixed reviews.

Players testing out the new Middle class ability have found it powerful, but have also discovered some limitations to its strength.

Season 2 of The Finals adds Dematerializer

The second season of content in the young game has only been out for a few hours and yet players have already found some insane uses for the Dematerializer.

One player showcased how the ability can be used to hop between buildings to protect a Cashout Station, and another revealed how it can also mess with the game’s physics to hilarious effect.

Instead of being able to see through walls with Recon Senses, players can now just remove the walls an engage enemies at will from a safe spot.

However, the ability does seem to have limitations. One Reddit post showcased a player failing to dematerialize through a ceiling on Las Vegas. Comments on the post vary, with some explaining that the ability can be used again to remove the entire section of the ceiling, while others suggest that this should be patched later.

It remains to be seen whether this is intentional or something players will never experience again after a quick update. But, it does raise the question of the ability’s usefulness when playing on a map with thicker buildings like Las Vagas.

Players will have to try out the ability themselves to see if they can use the new Middle class ability to its full extent.